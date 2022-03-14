NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 11 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va. Glenville…

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 88, Lincoln (Pa.) 60

Shepherd 93, Gannon 89

Cal U (Pa.) 52, Indiana (Pa.) 51

Charleston (W.Va.) 78, Kutztown 68

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. 66, Minnesota St. 61

St. Cloud St. 69, Mo. Southern St. 67

Missouri Western 111, Southwestern Okla. 77

Neb.-Kearney 77, Minn. Duluth 70

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Daemen 70, Southern N.H. 59

Jefferson 50, Bentley 47

Pace 59, Chestnut Hill 53

USciences 64, Le Moyne 38

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland 76, Ferris St. 73

Walsh 75, Southern Ind. 63

Grand Valley St. 72, Wayne St. (Mich.) 46

Drury 65, Mo.-St. Louis 49

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) 87, Savannah St. 56

Eckerd 69, Fla. Southern 64

Valdosta St. 59, Tampa 50

Lee 87, Benedict 77

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M 70, Colorado Mesa 64

Texas Woman’s 90, MSU Denver 83

Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, Colo. Sch. of Mines 74

Lubbock Christian 65, CSU Pueblo 57

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia 63, Columbus St. 42

Carson-Newman 81, Wingate 65

Lander 80, Catawba 68

Ga. Southwestern 59, Barton 55

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay 67, Academy of Art 49

Azusa Pacific 89, Cal St. San Marcos 86

Central Wash. 79, Northwest Nazarene 74

Western Wash. 76, Alas. Anchorage 64

Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 82, Shepherd 70

Charleston (W.Va.) 52, Cal U (Pa.) 34

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. 59, St. Cloud St. 55

Missouri Western 72, Neb.-Kearney 59

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Daemen 70, Jefferson 52

Pace 65, USciences 60

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Walsh 72, Ashland 62

Grand Valley St. 74, Drury 69

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) 73, Eckerd 48

Valdosta St. 70, Lee 44

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M 78, Texas Woman’s 73

Lubbock Christian 69, Tex. A&M-Commerce 67

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia 78, Carson-Newman 64

Lander 65, Ga. Southwestern 62

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay 82, Azusa Pacific 74

Western Wash. 64, Central Wash. 58

Third Round

Monday, March 14

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 89, Charleston (W.Va.) 58

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. vs. Missouri Western, 8 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Pace 67, Daemen 65

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Grand Valley St. 64, Walsh 61

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) vs. Valdosta St. (25-5), 8 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M vs. Lubbock Christian (28-6), 8 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia vs. Lander (24-4), 7 p.m.

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay vs. Western Wash. (22-5), 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Birmingham, Ala.

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

Semifinals

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

Championship

Friday, March 25

null vs. null, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.