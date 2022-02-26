Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 4A WPIAL= Semifinal= Montour 64, Belle Vernon 53 Quaker Valley 74, Lincoln Park Charter 63 Class…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Montour 64, Belle Vernon 53

Quaker Valley 74, Lincoln Park Charter 63

Class 4A District VI=

Semifinal=

Central Martinsburg 62, Bedford 34

Class 1A WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Union 66, Imani Christian Academy 54

Class 3A District XI=

Quarterfinal=

1A District IV=

Semifinal=

North Penn/Liberty 54, Northumberland Christian 33Palmerton 62, Salisbury 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

