CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Montour 64, Belle Vernon 53

Quaker Valley 74, Lincoln Park Charter 63

Class 4A District VI=

Semifinal=

Central Martinsburg 62, Bedford 34

Class 1A WPIAL=

Semifinal=

Union 66, Imani Christian Academy 54

Class 3A District XI=

Quarterfinal=

1A District IV=

Semifinal=

North Penn/Liberty 54, Northumberland Christian 33Palmerton 62, Salisbury 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up