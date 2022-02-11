Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1, Czech Republic wins 1-0 in shootout Czech Republic 1 0 0 0 1 — 2…

Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1, Czech Republic wins 1-0 in shootout

Czech Republic 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 Switzerland 1 0 0 0 0 — 1

First Period_1, Czech Republic, Jiri Smejkal (Lukas Klok, Hynek Zohorna), 04:33. 2, Switzerland, Gaetan Haas (Sven Andrighetto), 08:34 (pp). Penalties_Raphael Diaz, Switzerland (interference); Lukas Sedlak, Czech Republic (tripping); Jan Kovar, Czech Republic (hooking).

Second Period_No Scoring. Penalties_Vladimir Sobotka, Czech Republic (roughing); Joel Vermin, Switzerland (roughing); Tomas Kundratek, Czech Republic (tripping).

Third Period_No Scoring. Penalties_Libor Sulak, Czech Republic (high sticking).

Overtime_No Scoring. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Czech Republic 2 (David Krejci G, Lukas Sedlak NG, Jan Kovar NG, Michal Repik NG), Switzerland 1 (Andres Ambuhl NG, Sven Andrighetto NG, Enzo Corvi NG, Christoph Bertschy NG, Gaetan Haas NG).

Shots on Goal_Czech Republic 13-9-11-2-1_36. Switzerland 7-11-5-2-0_25.

Goalies_Czech Republic, Simon Hrubec, Patrik Bartosak. Switzerland, Reto Berra, Leonardo Genoni.

Referee_Andris Ansons, Latvia. Andrew Bruggeman, United States. Gleb Lazarev, Russia. Dustin McCrank, Canada.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.