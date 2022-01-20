Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Wood 80, Archbishop Carroll 58 Athens 92, Williamson 37 Avonworth 73, Freedom Area 48 Bedford 56,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 80, Archbishop Carroll 58

Athens 92, Williamson 37

Avonworth 73, Freedom Area 48

Bedford 56, Greater Johnstown 54

Bentworth 57, West Greene 30

Bethlehem Catholic 50, Pottsville Nativity 48

Bishop Carroll 45, Bishop Guilfoyle 41

Bishop McCort 54, Westmont Hilltop 43

Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 24

Brashear 56, Perry Traditional Academy 53

Brookville 63, West Branch 32

Cambria Heights 63, River Valley 48

Canton 51, North Penn/Liberty 49

Carmichaels 69, Jefferson-Morgan 37

Central Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 33

Central Valley 54, Shenango 25

Central York 64, Carlisle 61

Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58

Chartiers-Houston 50, Brentwood 44

Conemaugh Valley 52, Ferndale 49

Conestoga 29, Springfield Delco 28

Dallas 64, Williamsport 57

Dubois 37, Bradford 23

Erie 69, Farrell 43

Garnet Valley 56, Marple Newtown 44

Girard 52, Meadville 47

Greenwood 37, Millersburg 29

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 77, Susquehanna Township 40

Haverford 38, Harriton 36

Hershey 60, Mechanicsburg 42

Holy Redeemer 78, Wyoming Area 34

Huntingdon 74, Penns Valley 71

Lancaster Christian 57, Pequea Valley 29

Lancaster McCaskey 58, Ephrata 47

Lancaster Mennonite 58, Annville-Cleona 29

Laurel Highlands 76, Belle Vernon 67

Lewisburg 60, Selinsgrove 47

Lincoln Leadership 56, Tri-Valley 53

Lower Dauphin 65, Milton Hershey 29

Lower Merion 61, Penncrest 39

Marion Center 121, United 67

Mercyhurst Prep 60, Northwestern 51

Mifflinburg 61, Danville 56

Montgomery 53, Sullivan County 43

Montoursville 57, Shikellamy 47

Moshannon Valley 43, Claysburg-Kimmel 18

Mount Union 65, Bald Eagle Area 34

Muncy 89, Benton 39

Nanticoke Area 68, MMI Prep 22

Neshaminy 65, New Foundations 36

Neumann 72, Columbia-Montour 37

Northeastern 50, Spring Grove 36

Northgate 61, Propel Braddock Hills 59

Palmyra 44, Red Land 29

Penn Cambria 48, Richland 43

Penn Treaty 67, Mastery Charter South 47

Pennington, N.J. 54, Friends Select 50

Pennridge 80, Harry S. Truman 59

Penns Manor 54, West Shamokin 47

Philadelphia West Catholic 82, St. Joseph’s Prep 60

Pittsburgh Obama 80, Westinghouse 32

Pocono Mountain East 81, Allentown Dieruff 79

Portage Area 81, North Star 45

Radnor 56, Upper Darby 42

Reading 111, Daniel Boone 44

Redbank Valley 70, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41

Salisbury-Elk Lick 57, Rockwood 50

Shenandoah Valley 67, Mahanoy Area 47

Slippery Rock 60, Wilmington 29

South Park 41, California 27

Strath Haven 68, Ridley 59

The Hill School 71, Friends Central 47

Union City 54, Iroquois 22

Uniontown 70, Mount Pleasant 55

Wellsboro 59, Towanda 52

Williamsburg 94, Forbes Road 19

Windber 69, Tyrone 62

Wyoming Seminary 63, Lackawanna Trail 28

Wyomissing 53, Brandywine Heights 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Slippery Rock, ppd.

Carmichaels vs. Mapletown, ppd.

Carrick vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Freedom Area vs. Laurel, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

