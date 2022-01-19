CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 4:00 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethlehem 56, Thomas Nelson 17

Bowling Green 61, Warren Central 14

Boyle Co. 42, Garrard Co. 23

Butler Co. 61, Hancock Co. 31

Christian Fellowship 47, Murray 32

Clarksville NW, Tenn. 75, Hopkinsville 48

Franklin Co. 59, Berea 46

Great Crossing 65, Western Hills 23

Lex. Sayre def. Frankfort Christian, forfeit

Lou. Christian Academy 67, Elizabethtown 27

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park def. Lou. Southern, forfeit

McCracken County 64, Owensboro Catholic 63

Owen Co. 68, Henry Co. 16

South Oldham 78, Walton-Verona 62

Union Co. 62, Livingston Central 28

Webster Co. 51, Lyon Co. 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clay Co. vs. Perry Co. Central, ccd.

Corbin vs. South Laurel, ccd.

Cumberland Co. vs. Glasgow, ccd.

Harlan Co. vs. Middlesboro, ccd.

Hickman Co. vs. Ballard Memorial, ccd.

Jenkins vs. Magoffin Co., ccd.

Lou. Collegiate vs. Highlands Latin, ccd.

Ludlow vs. Calvary Christian, ccd.

McCreary Central vs. Somerset, ccd.

Montgomery Co. vs. Lewis Co., ccd.

Pineville vs. Barbourville, ccd.

Rockcastle Co. vs. Wayne Co., ccd.

Shelby Valley vs. Johnson Central, ccd.

South Warren vs. Greenwood, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

