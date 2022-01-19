Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 58, Faulkton 54
Bowman County, N.D. 77, Harding County 64
Colome 48, Jones County 39
DeSmet 75, Hamlin 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Castlewood 50
Deubrook 71, Alcester-Hudson 42
Ellendale, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 29
Estelline/Hendricks 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 76, OT
Flandreau 77, Deuel 56
Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Canistota 55
Gayville-Volin 50, Colman-Egan 39
Great Plains Lutheran 58, Waverly-South Shore 51
Howard 50, Hanson 41
Ipswich 68, North Central Co-Op 33
Irene-Wakonda 57, Scotland 54, OT
Lennox 74, Chamberlain 55
Miller 39, Aberdeen Roncalli 37
Mitchell Christian 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Redfield 52
Northwestern 55, Warner 42
O’Neill, Neb. 83, Wagner 43
Potter County 76, Herreid/Selby Area 60
Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Yankton 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Huron 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Aberdeen Central 37
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Marshall, Minn. 54
Sioux Valley 67, Chester 51
Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Britton-Hecla 63
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Bon Homme 60
Vermillion 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 48
Viborg-Hurley 52, Avon 34
Waubay/Summit 65, Milbank 46
281 Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Semifinal=
Wessington Springs 48, James Valley Christian 45
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 33
PAC Conference Tournament=
Edgemont 40, Crawford, Neb. 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McIntosh vs. Wakpala, ppd.
Timber Lake vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.
