Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 58, Faulkton 54

Bowman County, N.D. 77, Harding County 64

Colome 48, Jones County 39

DeSmet 75, Hamlin 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Castlewood 50

Deubrook 71, Alcester-Hudson 42

Ellendale, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 29

Estelline/Hendricks 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 76, OT

Flandreau 77, Deuel 56

Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Canistota 55

Gayville-Volin 50, Colman-Egan 39

Great Plains Lutheran 58, Waverly-South Shore 51

Howard 50, Hanson 41

Ipswich 68, North Central Co-Op 33

Irene-Wakonda 57, Scotland 54, OT

Lennox 74, Chamberlain 55

Miller 39, Aberdeen Roncalli 37

Mitchell Christian 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Redfield 52

Northwestern 55, Warner 42

O’Neill, Neb. 83, Wagner 43

Potter County 76, Herreid/Selby Area 60

Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Yankton 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Huron 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Aberdeen Central 37

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Marshall, Minn. 54

Sioux Valley 67, Chester 51

Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Britton-Hecla 63

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Bon Homme 60

Vermillion 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 48

Viborg-Hurley 52, Avon 34

Waubay/Summit 65, Milbank 46

281 Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Semifinal=

Wessington Springs 48, James Valley Christian 45

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 33

PAC Conference Tournament=

Edgemont 40, Crawford, Neb. 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McIntosh vs. Wakpala, ppd.

Timber Lake vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.

