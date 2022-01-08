All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 25 21 3 1 0 45 98 53…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 25 21 3 1 0 45 98 53 Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49 Quad City 25 16 4 2 3 37 88 62 Fayetteville 24 16 7 1 0 33 76 56 Peoria 21 13 4 1 3 30 73 49 Roanoke 22 11 6 2 3 28 64 55 Pensacola 25 12 9 3 1 28 77 73 Evansville 25 13 12 0 0 26 65 68 Birmingham 25 4 17 4 0 12 55 99 Vermilion County 21 3 16 2 0 8 36 94 Macon 24 3 20 0 1 7 38 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Peoria 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 6, Pensacola 5

Huntsville 6, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

