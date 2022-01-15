CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:35 PM

EAST

American International 6, Mercyhurst 3

Arizona St. 5, Rochester Institute of Technology 1

Boston U. 4, Sacred Heart 3

Merrimack 2, Providence 1

New Hampshire 5, Boston College 2

Cornell 3, Yale 0

Canisius 2, Holy Cross 1

Clarkson 8, N. Iowa 2

Mass.-Lowell 4, Maine 3

MIDWEST

Middle Tennessee 3, Lake Superior St. 0

St. Thomas 4, Ferris St. 3

Michigan St. 4, Northern Michigan 1

Michigan 4, Penn St. 3

Alaska Fairbanks 3, Minnesota 2

Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT

Ohio St. 4, Notre Dame 1

Miami (Ohio) 2, Minn. Duluth 2, OT

Wisconsin 3, Michigan St. 2

FAR WEST

Denver 5, Omaha 2

Air Force 3, Niagara 2

