Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
American International 6, Mercyhurst 3
Arizona St. 5, Rochester Institute of Technology 1
Boston U. 4, Sacred Heart 3
Merrimack 2, Providence 1
New Hampshire 5, Boston College 2
Cornell 3, Yale 0
Canisius 2, Holy Cross 1
Clarkson 8, N. Iowa 2
Mass.-Lowell 4, Maine 3
MIDWEST
Middle Tennessee 3, Lake Superior St. 0
St. Thomas 4, Ferris St. 3
Michigan St. 4, Northern Michigan 1
Michigan 4, Penn St. 3
Alaska Fairbanks 3, Minnesota 2
Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT
Ohio St. 4, Notre Dame 1
Miami (Ohio) 2, Minn. Duluth 2, OT
Wisconsin 3, Michigan St. 2
FAR WEST
Denver 5, Omaha 2
Air Force 3, Niagara 2
