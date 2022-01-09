CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 9:50 PM

Sunday
At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $8.2 Million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Final Round

Cameron Smith (500), $1,476,000 65-64-64-65_258 -34

Jon Rahm (300), $810,000 66-66-61-66_259 -33

Matt Jones (190), $515,000 70-67-62-61_260 -32

Patrick Cantlay (135), $400,000 66-67-66-67_266 -26

Collin Morikawa (100), $286,000 68-70-67-62_267 -25

Justin Thomas (100), $286,000 74-67-61-65_267 -25

Daniel Berger (100), $286,000 66-66-66-69_267 -25

Kevin Kisner (83), $217,500 69-68-66-65_268 -24

Sungjae Im (83), $217,500 67-67-65-69_268 -24

Cam Davis (73), $188,000 69-68-66-66_269 -23

Marc Leishman (73), $188,000 69-67-65-68_269 -23

Xander Schauffele (65), $170,000 69-67-68-66_270 -22

Kevin Na (59), $155,000 67-68-68-68_271 -21

Hideki Matsuyama (59), $155,000 69-65-68-69_271 -21

Seamus Power (52), $132,500 71-65-69-67_272 -20

Talor Gooch (52), $132,500 68-70-67-67_272 -20

Patrick Reed (52), $132,500 74-64-66-68_272 -20

Max Homa (52), $132,500 72-67-65-68_272 -20

Tony Finau (46), $123,000 70-69-69-65_273 -19

Sam Burns (46), $123,000 72-64-68-69_273 -19

Jordan Spieth (42), $119,000 71-69-68-66_274 -18

Stewart Cink (42), $119,000 69-67-67-71_274 -18

Billy Horschel (38), $115,500 72-67-70-66_275 -17

Si Woo Kim (38), $115,500 71-65-69-70_275 -17

Erik van Rooyen (34), $113,000 67-70-70-69_276 -16

Garrick Higgo (34), $113,000 68-69-69-70_276 -16

Bryson DeChambeau (34), $113,000 69-68-67-72_276 -16

Brooks Koepka (30), $110,500 68-68-72-69_277 -15

Joel Dahmen (30), $110,500 68-69-69-71_277 -15

Viktor Hovland (27), $108,000 69-69-73-67_278 -14

Phil Mickelson (27), $108,000 71-69-70-68_278 -14

Harris English (27), $108,000 73-70-68-67_278 -14

Branden Grace (23), $105,500 69-69-74-67_279 -13

K.H. Lee (23), $105,500 72-71-69-67_279 -13

Lucas Glover (21), $103,500 74-69-70-69_282 -10

Abraham Ancer (21), $103,500 72-69-71-70_282 -10

Lucas Herbert (19), $102,000 69-73-68-74_284  -8

Jason Kokrak (18), $101,000 72-70-72-71_285  -7

