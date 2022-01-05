ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Sports » Barcelona rallies to beat…

Barcelona rallies to beat 3rd-tier team in Copa opener

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona needed Ousmane Dembelé and Ferran Jutglà to score second-half goals to avoid an upset in its Copa del Rey opener against a third-tier team.

The two forwards secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win at minnow Linares Deportivo to put Barcelona into the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Dembelé went on at halftime and canceled out Hugo Díaz’s 19th-minute goal for Linares with a strike from outside the area to level in the 63rd.

Jutglà completed the turnaround six minutes later to save Barcelona from an embarrassing exit from the cup in southern Spain.

Dani Alves played his first match since returning to Barcelona. The 38-year-old Brazil right back played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016, helping it win 23 titles including three Champions League trophies.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Navy Ready Reserve still has some vaccine holdouts as omicron rages

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up