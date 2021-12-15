CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 12:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 46

Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44

Bridger 73, Absarokee 17

Ennis 65, Gardiner 36

Great Falls 50, Missoula Sentinel 36

Hamilton 48, Stevensville 18

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16

Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 42

Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34

St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42

Terry 58, Plevna 23

Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

DoD considering requiring booster vaccines for troops

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up