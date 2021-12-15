Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 46
Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44
Bridger 73, Absarokee 17
Ennis 65, Gardiner 36
Great Falls 50, Missoula Sentinel 36
Hamilton 48, Stevensville 18
Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16
Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 42
Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34
St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42
Terry 58, Plevna 23
Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46
