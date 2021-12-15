Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 46 Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44 Bridger 73, Absarokee 17 Ennis…

Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 46

Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44

Bridger 73, Absarokee 17

Ennis 65, Gardiner 36

Great Falls 50, Missoula Sentinel 36

Hamilton 48, Stevensville 18

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16

Huntley Project 49, Red Lodge 42

Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34

St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42

Terry 58, Plevna 23

Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46

