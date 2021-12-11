Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen Christian 53, James Valley Christian 44 Alliance, Neb. 44, Hot Springs 34 Centerville 53, Estelline/Hendricks 30…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 53, James Valley Christian 44

Alliance, Neb. 44, Hot Springs 34

Centerville 53, Estelline/Hendricks 30

Dupree 42, New Underwood 25

Ethan 54, Hanson 49

Garretson 67, Chester 54

Harding County 47, Lead-Deadwood 18

Jones County 47, Highmore-Harrold 31

Langford 41, Leola/Frederick 27

Lennox 59, Milbank 36

Newell 62, Bison 31

North Central Co-Op 49, McIntosh 17

Ponca, Neb. 57, Irene-Wakonda 50

Potter County 46, Lyman 43

Rapid City Central 74, Pierre 33

Rapid City Stevens 35, Aberdeen Central 29

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 10

Viborg-Hurley 57, Freeman 37

Webster 54, Warner 39

White River 59, Stanley County 28

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

St. Thomas More 46, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 28

___

