Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 53, James Valley Christian 44
Alliance, Neb. 44, Hot Springs 34
Centerville 53, Estelline/Hendricks 30
Dupree 42, New Underwood 25
Ethan 54, Hanson 49
Garretson 67, Chester 54
Harding County 47, Lead-Deadwood 18
Jones County 47, Highmore-Harrold 31
Langford 41, Leola/Frederick 27
Lennox 59, Milbank 36
Newell 62, Bison 31
North Central Co-Op 49, McIntosh 17
Ponca, Neb. 57, Irene-Wakonda 50
Potter County 46, Lyman 43
Rapid City Central 74, Pierre 33
Rapid City Stevens 35, Aberdeen Central 29
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 10
Viborg-Hurley 57, Freeman 37
Webster 54, Warner 39
White River 59, Stanley County 28
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
St. Thomas More 46, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
