PGA Tour QBE Shootout Scores

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:23 PM

Saturday
At Tiburon Golf Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 Million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round

Leishman/ Day 56-64_120

Horschel/ Burns 61-62_123

Kuchar/ English 57-66_123

Na/ Kokrak 59-64_123

McDowell/ Conners 57-67_124

Watson/ Thompson 59-66_125

Zalatoris/ O’Hair 62-65_127

Kisner/ Homa 61-66_127

Poulter/ Howell III 61-68_129

Snedeker/ Lee 62-68_130

Palmer/ Jones 61-69_130

Swafford/ Harman 60-71_131

