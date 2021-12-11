PGA Tour QBE Shootout Scores

|Saturday
|At Tiburon Golf Course
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $3.6 Million
|Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
|Second Round
Leishman/ Day 56-64_120
Horschel/ Burns 61-62_123
Kuchar/ English 57-66_123
Na/ Kokrak 59-64_123
McDowell/ Conners 57-67_124
Watson/ Thompson 59-66_125
Zalatoris/ O’Hair 62-65_127
Kisner/ Homa 61-66_127
Poulter/ Howell III 61-68_129
Snedeker/ Lee 62-68_130
Palmer/ Jones 61-69_130
Swafford/ Harman 60-71_131
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.