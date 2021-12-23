HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Sports » Ireland beats US by…

Ireland beats US by 9 runs in 2nd Twenty20 match

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs from 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 cricket international on Thursday.

The U.S. upset Ireland with a 26-run win in the opening match, also at Broward County Stadium, on Wednesday.

Ireland scored 150 and was bowled out with one ball remaining in the 19th over. In reply, the U.S. was 141-7 in its 20 overs.

Tucker, batting at No. 3 for only the second time, was named man of the series after top-scoring for Ireland in the first match with an unbeaten 57. Curtis Campher took four wickets for 25 runs to lead the Ireland bowlers.

“It was great to get an opportunity to bat that high in the order,” Tucker said in a statement from Cricket Ireland. “When it’s only 150 on the board and a ground with small enough boundaries, you want to take your chances and I think we did that really well in the field. We took wickets at key moments and closed the game out really well.”

Saurabh Netravalkar took three wickets for 33 runs for the U.S., which won the toss and sent Ireland in to bat.

The teams begin a three-match one-day international series on Sunday, also at Ft. Lauderdale. Ireland then travels to Kingston, Jamaica in January for three one-day games and a Twenty20 match against West Indies.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up