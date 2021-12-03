CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 10:04 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22

Hastings 39, Crete 36

Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15

Waverly 47, Grand Island Northwest 34

Western Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

