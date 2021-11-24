Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 24
EAST
Army 73, Air Force 62
Boston College 57, Northeastern 46
Bryant 117, Fisher 38
Cornell 47, Albany (NY) 46
Fairleigh Dickinson 65, NJIT 55
Georgetown 66, Loyola (Md.) 55
Manhattan 61, LIU 52
Mass.-Lowell 70, CCSU 63
Robert Morris 69, Morehead St. 45
Stony Brook 91, Columbia 82
Yale 57, Boston U. 51
SOUTH
Clemson 84, North Florida 72
Coker 51, Winthrop 44
Georgia Tech 65, Hofstra 32
James Madison 77, NC Central 54
Radford 95, Lees-McRae 39
W. Kentucky 83, Indiana St. 65
MIDWEST
Evansville 84, Fort Wayne 71
Loyola Chicago 96, St. Francis (IL) 61
Xavier 62, Wright St. 47
SOUTHWEST
Rice 81, Pacific 73
UALR 57, Auburn 49
