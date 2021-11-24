THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 24

EAST

Army 73, Air Force 62

Boston College 57, Northeastern 46

Bryant 117, Fisher 38

Cornell 47, Albany (NY) 46

Fairleigh Dickinson 65, NJIT 55

Georgetown 66, Loyola (Md.) 55

Manhattan 61, LIU 52

Mass.-Lowell 70, CCSU 63

Robert Morris 69, Morehead St. 45

Stony Brook 91, Columbia 82

Yale 57, Boston U. 51

SOUTH

Clemson 84, North Florida 72

Coker 51, Winthrop 44

Georgia Tech 65, Hofstra 32

James Madison 77, NC Central 54

Radford 95, Lees-McRae 39

W. Kentucky 83, Indiana St. 65

MIDWEST

Evansville 84, Fort Wayne 71

Loyola Chicago 96, St. Francis (IL) 61

Xavier 62, Wright St. 47

SOUTHWEST

Rice 81, Pacific 73

UALR 57, Auburn 49

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

