All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|27
|12
|Evansville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|15
|Quad City
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|11
|25
|15
|Knoxville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|12
|9
|Fayetteville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|14
|8
|Pensacola
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|16
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|20
|32
|Peoria
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Roanoke
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|16
|Macon
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|8
|24
|Vermilion County
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2
Evansville 5, Vermilion County 0
Huntsville 6, Macon 1
Pensacola 5, Birmingham 1
Quad City 2, Peoria 1
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
