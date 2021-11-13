PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million Third Round Jim Furyk 65-67-65_197 -16 Kirk…

Jim Furyk 65-67-65_197 -16

Kirk Triplett 65-64-69_198 -15

Stephen Ames 67-67-65_199 -14

Steven Alker 66-65-68_199 -14

Phil Mickelson 65-67-68_200 -13

Scott Parel 67-68-66_201 -12

David Toms 66-71-65_202 -11

Brandt Jobe 66-68-68_202 -11

Bernhard Langer 68-72-63_203 -10

Fred Couples 66-69-68_203 -10

Darren Clarke 68-67-68_203 -10

Brett Quigley 67-67-69_203 -10

Vijay Singh 69-65-69_203 -10

Steve Flesch 69-68-67_204 -9

Jerry Kelly 67-67-70_204 -9

K.J. Choi 66-67-71_204 -9

Kenny Perry 68-70-67_205 -8

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66-69_205 -8

Doug Barron 68-70-68_206 -7

Paul Goydos 70-68-68_206 -7

Alex Cejka 71-67-68_206 -7

Wes Short, Jr. 67-70-69_206 -7

Woody Austin 71-66-69_206 -7

Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68_207 -6

Glen Day 70-68-69_207 -6

Robert Karlsson 70-68-69_207 -6

Rod Pampling 69-73-66_208 -5

Ernie Els 68-73-67_208 -5

Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69_208 -5

Mike Weir 68-70-70_208 -5

Retief Goosen 70-68-70_208 -5

Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71_208 -5

Dicky Pride 67-69-74_210 -3

Tim Petrovic 72-73-67_212 -1

Gene Sauers 69-74-70_213 E

