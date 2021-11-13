PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.5 Million
|Third Round
Jim Furyk 65-67-65_197 -16
Kirk Triplett 65-64-69_198 -15
Stephen Ames 67-67-65_199 -14
Steven Alker 66-65-68_199 -14
Phil Mickelson 65-67-68_200 -13
Scott Parel 67-68-66_201 -12
David Toms 66-71-65_202 -11
Brandt Jobe 66-68-68_202 -11
Bernhard Langer 68-72-63_203 -10
Fred Couples 66-69-68_203 -10
Darren Clarke 68-67-68_203 -10
Brett Quigley 67-67-69_203 -10
Vijay Singh 69-65-69_203 -10
Steve Flesch 69-68-67_204 -9
Jerry Kelly 67-67-70_204 -9
K.J. Choi 66-67-71_204 -9
Kenny Perry 68-70-67_205 -8
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66-69_205 -8
Doug Barron 68-70-68_206 -7
Paul Goydos 70-68-68_206 -7
Alex Cejka 71-67-68_206 -7
Wes Short, Jr. 67-70-69_206 -7
Woody Austin 71-66-69_206 -7
Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68_207 -6
Glen Day 70-68-69_207 -6
Robert Karlsson 70-68-69_207 -6
Rod Pampling 69-73-66_208 -5
Ernie Els 68-73-67_208 -5
Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69_208 -5
Mike Weir 68-70-70_208 -5
Retief Goosen 70-68-70_208 -5
Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71_208 -5
Dicky Pride 67-69-74_210 -3
Tim Petrovic 72-73-67_212 -1
Gene Sauers 69-74-70_213 E
