PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:50 PM

Saturday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix, Ariz.
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Purse: $2.5 Million
Third Round

Jim Furyk 65-67-65_197  -16

Kirk Triplett 65-64-69_198  -15

Stephen Ames 67-67-65_199  -14

Steven Alker 66-65-68_199  -14

Phil Mickelson 65-67-68_200  -13

Scott Parel 67-68-66_201  -12

David Toms 66-71-65_202  -11

Brandt Jobe 66-68-68_202  -11

Bernhard Langer 68-72-63_203  -10

Fred Couples 66-69-68_203  -10

Darren Clarke 68-67-68_203  -10

Brett Quigley 67-67-69_203  -10

Vijay Singh 69-65-69_203  -10

Steve Flesch 69-68-67_204   -9

Jerry Kelly 67-67-70_204   -9

K.J. Choi 66-67-71_204   -9

Kenny Perry 68-70-67_205   -8

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66-69_205   -8

Doug Barron 68-70-68_206   -7

Paul Goydos 70-68-68_206   -7

Alex Cejka 71-67-68_206   -7

Wes Short, Jr. 67-70-69_206   -7

Woody Austin 71-66-69_206   -7

Kevin Sutherland 72-67-68_207   -6

Glen Day 70-68-69_207   -6

Robert Karlsson 70-68-69_207   -6

Rod Pampling 69-73-66_208   -5

Ernie Els 68-73-67_208   -5

Colin Montgomerie 69-70-69_208   -5

Mike Weir 68-70-70_208   -5

Retief Goosen 70-68-70_208   -5

Paul Broadhurst 69-68-71_208   -5

Dicky Pride 67-69-74_210   -3

Tim Petrovic 72-73-67_212   -1

Gene Sauers 69-74-70_213    E

