Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $300 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (p-pending):
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$426.5
|million
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|2021-32
|$365
|million
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
|2021-34
|$340
|million
|Bryce Harper, Phi
|2019-31
|$330
|million
|Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY
|2015-27
|$325
|million
|p-Corey Seager, Tex
|2022-31
|$325
|million
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$324
|million
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$300
|million
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.