Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $300 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (p-pending):

Player, Club Years Total Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $365 million Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 2021-34 $340 million Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million p-Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million

