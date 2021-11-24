Hintz scores 6th in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the…

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.

Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play. On Saturday, he had become the first Dallas Star to score two short-handed goals in the same game. Hintz added an assist Tuesday, giving him nine points during the six games.

His goal came on a twice-deflected shot by John Klingberg, off Alexander Radulov and Hintz in front of the net at 10:59. It was the first of three assists for Klingberg, equaling the total in his 12 previous games this season.

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas, which has won four of five.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves, improving his record to 3-0 in four games this season. He allowed only a goal by the Oilers’ Ryan McLeod in the second period.

LIGHTNING 4, FLYERS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia.

Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoffs MVP has a 199-86-22 career record. It was his first shutout this season and 27th overall.

Bogosian stopped a 62-game goal drought, dating to a goal against Detroit on Jan. 12, 2020 when he was with Buffalo. Perry got his 387th career goal after going 37 games without one.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who have points in 11 of the last 12 games (9-1-2). Alex Barré-Boulet had the other goal and Bogosian added an assist.

FLAMES 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and Calgary beat Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to give Calgary a 3-2 lead. Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added an empty-net goal for the Flames (12-3-5), who sit alone atop the Western Conference.

Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.

Reese Johnson had a goal and an assist — his first two NHL points — to lead the offense for Chicago (6-11-2). Brandon Hagel also scored.

