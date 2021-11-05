PREP FOOTBALL=
Red Bank 41, Stone Memorial 6
Division I Class 1A=
First Round=
Cloudland 42, Greenback 24
Coalfield 58, North Greene 0
Fayetteville 54, Gleason 8
Jo Byrns 28, Whitwell 6
McKenzie 63, Moore County 12
Midway 42, Unaka 26
Oakdale 48, Jellico 10
Peabody 41, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 0
South Pittsburg 56, Red Boiling Springs 0
Division I Class 2A=
First Round=
Hampton 21, Monterey 0
Marion County 28, Westmoreland 7
Meigs County 30, East Robertson 12
Memphis Academy (MAHS) 50, Camden Central 6, OT
Oneida 33, Cumberland Gap 6
Riverside 45, Loretto 13
Rockwood 40, Happy Valley 7
South Greene 42, York Institute 0
Summertown 34, East Hickman 19
Trousdale County 31, Tyner Academy 16
Watertown 45, Bledsoe County 7
Division I Class 3A=
First Round=
Alcoa 1, Johnson County 0
Cannon County 10, Signal Mountain 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Chuckey-Doak 35
Kingston 42, Sequatchie County 28
Loudon 42, Grundy County 6
Ripley 49, Memphis East 21
Unicoi County 25, Austin-East 16
Waverly Central 42, Jackson County 6
White House 20, Stratford 0
Division I Class 4A=
First Round=
Anderson County 39, Seymour 21
DeKalb County 35, East Hamilton 21
Elizabethton 47, Knoxville Carter 14
Greeneville 49, South Doyle 14
Hardin County 28, Marshall County 0
Haywood County 49, Wooddale 7
Knoxville Fulton 42, Volunteer 7
Montgomery Central 33, Jackson South Side 14
Tullahoma 49, Chester County 12
Upperman 46, Soddy Daisy 7
Division I Class 5A=
First Round=
Daniel Boone 19, Knoxville Halls 12
David Crockett 24, Sevier County 14
Henry County 56, Dyer County 21
Karns 27, Walker Valley 25
Knoxville Central 46, Tennessee 7
Knoxville West 61, Morristown West 7
McMinn County 24, Oak Ridge 17
Munford 28, Portland 27
Page 34, Wilson Central 14
Powell 42, Ooltewah 0
Rhea County 51, Campbell County 29
Division I Class 6A=
First Round=
Bradley Central 24, Jefferson County 21
Farragut 57, Science Hill 56, 2OT
Gallatin 24, Smyrna 7
Hendersonville 56, McGavock 0
Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14
Oakland 49, Warren County 0
Riverdale 22, Coffee County 7
Summit 27, Houston 7
West Ridge 17, Cleveland 14
Division II Class A=
First Round=
King’s Academy 55, Grace Christian – Franklin 36
Division II Class AA=
First Round=
BGA 28, Chattanooga Christian 27, OT
CAK 21, Franklin Road Academy 0
CPA 41, Boyd Buchanan 9
Silverdale Baptist Academy 54, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20
Division II Class AAA=
First Round=
CBHS 28, Knoxville Catholic 24
Father Ryan 14, MUS 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.