Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 7:26 PM

Friday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64—129
Steven Alker 66-65—131
Jim Furyk 65-67—132
Phil Mickelson 65-67—132
K.J. Choi 66-67—133
Stephen Ames 67-67—134
Brandt Jobe 66-68—134
Jerry Kelly 67-67—134
Brett Quigley 67-67—134
Vijay Singh 69-65—134
Darren Clarke 68-67—135
Fred Couples 66-69—135
Scott Parel 67-68—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66—136
Dicky Pride 67-69—136
Woody Austin 71-66—137
Paul Broadhurst 69-68—137
Steve Flesch 69-68—137
Wes Short 67-70—137
David Toms 66-71—137
Doug Barron 68-70—138
Alex Cejka 71-67—138
Glen Day 70-68—138
Retief Goosen 70-68—138
Paul Goydos 70-68—138
Robert Karlsson 70-68—138
Kenny Perry 68-70—138
Mike Weir 68-70—138
Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139
Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139
Bernhard Langer 68-72—140
Ernie Els 68-73—141
Rod Pampling 69-73—142
Gene Sauers 69-74—143
Tim Petrovic 72-73—145

