Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Second Round Kirk Triplett 65-64—129 Steven Alker…

Friday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64—129 Steven Alker 66-65—131 Jim Furyk 65-67—132 Phil Mickelson 65-67—132 K.J. Choi 66-67—133 Stephen Ames 67-67—134 Brandt Jobe 66-68—134 Jerry Kelly 67-67—134 Brett Quigley 67-67—134 Vijay Singh 69-65—134 Darren Clarke 68-67—135 Fred Couples 66-69—135 Scott Parel 67-68—135 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66—136 Dicky Pride 67-69—136 Woody Austin 71-66—137 Paul Broadhurst 69-68—137 Steve Flesch 69-68—137 Wes Short 67-70—137 David Toms 66-71—137 Doug Barron 68-70—138 Alex Cejka 71-67—138 Glen Day 70-68—138 Retief Goosen 70-68—138 Paul Goydos 70-68—138 Robert Karlsson 70-68—138 Kenny Perry 68-70—138 Mike Weir 68-70—138 Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139 Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139 Bernhard Langer 68-72—140 Ernie Els 68-73—141 Rod Pampling 69-73—142 Gene Sauers 69-74—143 Tim Petrovic 72-73—145

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.