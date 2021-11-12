Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

Friday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Second Round
|Kirk Triplett
|65-64—129
|Steven Alker
|66-65—131
|Jim Furyk
|65-67—132
|Phil Mickelson
|65-67—132
|K.J. Choi
|66-67—133
|Stephen Ames
|67-67—134
|Brandt Jobe
|66-68—134
|Jerry Kelly
|67-67—134
|Brett Quigley
|67-67—134
|Vijay Singh
|69-65—134
|Darren Clarke
|68-67—135
|Fred Couples
|66-69—135
|Scott Parel
|67-68—135
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-66—136
|Dicky Pride
|67-69—136
|Woody Austin
|71-66—137
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-68—137
|Steve Flesch
|69-68—137
|Wes Short
|67-70—137
|David Toms
|66-71—137
|Doug Barron
|68-70—138
|Alex Cejka
|71-67—138
|Glen Day
|70-68—138
|Retief Goosen
|70-68—138
|Paul Goydos
|70-68—138
|Robert Karlsson
|70-68—138
|Kenny Perry
|68-70—138
|Mike Weir
|68-70—138
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-70—139
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-67—139
|Bernhard Langer
|68-72—140
|Ernie Els
|68-73—141
|Rod Pampling
|69-73—142
|Gene Sauers
|69-74—143
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73—145
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.