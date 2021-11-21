CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
CCHA Glance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 7 1 0 0 0 21 62 21 11 3 0
Bemidji St. 6 1 0 0 0 18 39 37 7 4 0
Bowling Green 5 3 0 0 0 15 40 33 7 3 2
N. Michigan 3 5 0 2 0 13 52 50 7 6 0
Michigan Tech 3 1 0 0 2 11 33 22 6 5 0
Lake Superior St. 2 5 0 1 0 8 51 56 7 8 1
Ferris St. 1 3 1 0 1 6 37 55 4 10 0
St. Thomas 1 8 0 0 1 4 22 69 1 13 0
Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan 7, Ferris St. 6, OT

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 3

Bowling Green 6, Lake Superior St. 2

Minnesota St. 5, St. Thomas 0

Tuesday’s Games

Penns St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penns St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Lake Superior, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

