CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Blanco scores twice, Timbers…

Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 12:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and the Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night to clinch home field for the first round of the playoffs.

Blanco put in a header in the 17th minute and scored on a give-and-go with Jaroslaw Niezgoda to finish a counter attack just before halftime. In between, Blanco centered the ball with pace that went off Aaron Herrera for an own goal.

With the season ending Sunday, Portland (16-13-4) is locked into the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Salt Lake (13-14-6) could have clinched a playoff spot, but only managed a penalty-kick goal by Albert Rusnak, his career-high 11th, in the closing minutes.

Portland swept all three games this season by a combined 12-4 margin.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

For contractors, guidance on ever-evolving federal vaccine mandate makes compliance difficult

Service members who are assaulted may get immunity from minor infractions

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up