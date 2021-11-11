2021 Silver Slugger Team

Presented by Louisville Slugger Selected by major league coaches and managers. AMERICAN LEAGUE Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City First…

Presented by Louisville Slugger

Selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City

First base — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

Second base — Marcus Semien, Toronto

Third base — Rafael Devers, Boston

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Outfield — Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — Cedric Mullins, Baltimore

Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco

First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second base — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Third base — Austin Riley, Atlanta

Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego

Outfield — Juan Soto, Washington

Outfield — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati

Pitcher — Max Fried, Atlanta

