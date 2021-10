SHANGHAI (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s final round of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International GC…

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s final round of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International GC (all times GMT) (canceled)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.