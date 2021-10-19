Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Pulisic yet to resume…

Pulisic yet to resume Chelsea training after injury setback

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has yet to resume training with Chelsea following another injury setback, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14 when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the English Premier League.

The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea.

“He was already so close to coming to team training last week, then had a little setback and a little reaction, some pain but nothing serious, and from there we go on,” Tuchel said. “He is very impatient of course. He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting, and every time we meet him here at the training ground he’s really suffering.

“He wants to be on the pitch and help us and everybody is doing their very best. But unfortunately the injury takes its time.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up