PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 Million
|Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
|First Round
Sung Kang 30-31_61
Sungjae Im 32-31_63
Charley Hoffman 31-32_63
Chad Ramey 34-29_63
Adam Schenk 31-33_64
Talor Gooch 32-32_64
Chesson Hadley 32-32_64
Matt Jones 32-32_64
Matthew Wolff 33-31_64
Nick Taylor 31-34_65
Hideki Matsuyama 33-32_65
Louis Oosthuizen 32-33_65
Taylor Pendrith 32-33_65
Brandon Hagy 34-31_65
Anirban Lahiri 33-32_65
Rory Sabbatini 31-34_65
Cameron Tringale 34-32_66
Corey Conners 31-35_66
William McGirt 31-35_66
Seamus Power 32-34_66
Matt Kuchar 31-35_66
Tom Hoge 34-32_66
Hayden Buckley 33-33_66
Mito Pereira 31-35_66
Alex Smalley 33-33_66
Sam Burns 32-34_66
Lee Hodges 33-33_66
Harry Higgs 32-34_66
Harry Hall 32-34_66
Taylor Moore 34-32_66
Tyler McCumber 34-33_67
Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67
James Hahn 33-34_67
Matt Wallace 33-34_67
Pat Perez 31-36_67
Cam Davis 35-32_67
Viktor Hovland 35-32_67
Jason Kokrak 34-33_67
Hudson Swafford 34-33_67
Marc Leishman 35-32_67
Garrick Higgo 34-33_67
Peter Malnati 34-33_67
Ryan Moore 34-33_67
Greyson Sigg 32-35_67
Jesse Mueller 32-35_67
Russell Henley 32-35_67
Nick Watney 32-35_67
Emiliano Grillo 35-32_67
Henrik Norlander 34-33_67
Andrew Putnam 34-33_67
Adam Hadwin 34-33_67
Martin Laird 33-34_67
Joel Dahmen 33-34_67
Robert Streb 31-36_67
Nate Lashley 35-32_67
Charles Howell III 35-32_67
Camilo Villegas 32-35_67
Sam Ryder 33-34_67
Kevin Yu 34-33_67
Aaron Wise 33-35_68
Denny McCarthy 32-36_68
Scott Stallings 34-34_68
Will Zalatoris 34-34_68
Brian Harman 33-35_68
Charl Schwartzel 36-32_68
Martin Trainer 34-34_68
Brandt Snedeker 34-34_68
Patton Kizzire 32-36_68
Paul Casey 32-36_68
Jim Herman 36-32_68
Brian Stuard 31-37_68
Joseph Bramlett 33-35_68
Bill Haas 33-35_68
Wyndham Clark 31-37_68
Brooks Koepka 34-34_68
Richy Werenski 35-33_68
K.H. Lee 35-33_68
Jimmy Walker 34-34_68
Brian Gay 34-34_68
Jared Wolfe 34-34_68
Rasmus Hojgaard 34-34_68
Seth Reeves 34-34_68
Doug Ghim 31-38_69
Ian Poulter 34-35_69
Matthew NeSmith 34-35_69
Ryan Palmer 36-33_69
Stewart Cink 32-37_69
J.T. Poston 32-37_69
Jonas Blixt 34-35_69
Mark Hubbard 33-36_69
Michael Thompson 35-34_69
Adam Long 35-34_69
Danny Willett 35-34_69
Carlos Ortiz 33-36_69
Lucas Glover 37-32_69
Kelly Kraft 33-36_69
Curtis Thompson 35-34_69
Davis Riley 35-34_69
Adam Scott 35-35_70
Kevin Kisner 35-35_70
Zach Johnson 33-37_70
Si Woo Kim 36-34_70
Aaron Rai 38-32_70
Maverick McNealy 34-36_70
J.J. Spaun 34-36_70
Francesco Molinari 34-36_70
Graeme McDowell 34-36_70
Keith Mitchell 36-34_70
Sahith Theegala 36-34_70
Cameron Young 34-36_70
Brendan Steele 36-35_71
Harris English 35-36_71
Patrick Reed 34-37_71
Adam Svensson 33-38_71
Sepp Straka 36-35_71
Abraham Ancer 34-37_71
Webb Simpson 34-37_71
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71
Andrew Landry 34-37_71
Chez Reavie 34-37_71
Roger Sloan 37-34_71
Doc Redman 37-34_71
Kevin Streelman 35-36_71
Trey Mullinax 36-35_71
Kyle Westmoreland 33-38_71
Dylan Frittelli 35-37_72
Lanto Griffin 37-35_72
Seung-Yul Noh 33-39_72
Stephan Jaeger 36-36_72
Luke List 33-39_72
Hank Lebioda 34-38_72
Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72
Rickie Fowler 37-35_72
Scott Piercy 36-36_72
Russell Knox 36-36_72
Kevin Tway 37-36_73
Kevin Chappell 35-38_73
Brandon Wu 38-35_73
Jin Jeong 41-32_73
Kyle Stanley 35-38_73
Brice Garnett 35-38_73
Troy Merritt 38-35_73
Scottie Scheffler 34-40_74
Sebastián Muñoz 35-40_75
