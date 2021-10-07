PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

Thursday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $7 Million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 First Round Sung Kang 30-31_61 Sungjae Im…

Thursday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $7 Million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 First Round

Sung Kang 30-31_61

Sungjae Im 32-31_63

Charley Hoffman 31-32_63

Chad Ramey 34-29_63

Adam Schenk 31-33_64

Talor Gooch 32-32_64

Chesson Hadley 32-32_64

Matt Jones 32-32_64

Matthew Wolff 33-31_64

Nick Taylor 31-34_65

Hideki Matsuyama 33-32_65

Louis Oosthuizen 32-33_65

Taylor Pendrith 32-33_65

Brandon Hagy 34-31_65

Anirban Lahiri 33-32_65

Rory Sabbatini 31-34_65

Cameron Tringale 34-32_66

Corey Conners 31-35_66

William McGirt 31-35_66

Seamus Power 32-34_66

Matt Kuchar 31-35_66

Tom Hoge 34-32_66

Hayden Buckley 33-33_66

Mito Pereira 31-35_66

Alex Smalley 33-33_66

Sam Burns 32-34_66

Lee Hodges 33-33_66

Harry Higgs 32-34_66

Harry Hall 32-34_66

Taylor Moore 34-32_66

Tyler McCumber 34-33_67

Bronson Burgoon 34-33_67

James Hahn 33-34_67

Matt Wallace 33-34_67

Pat Perez 31-36_67

Cam Davis 35-32_67

Viktor Hovland 35-32_67

Jason Kokrak 34-33_67

Hudson Swafford 34-33_67

Marc Leishman 35-32_67

Garrick Higgo 34-33_67

Peter Malnati 34-33_67

Ryan Moore 34-33_67

Greyson Sigg 32-35_67

Jesse Mueller 32-35_67

Russell Henley 32-35_67

Nick Watney 32-35_67

Emiliano Grillo 35-32_67

Henrik Norlander 34-33_67

Andrew Putnam 34-33_67

Adam Hadwin 34-33_67

Martin Laird 33-34_67

Joel Dahmen 33-34_67

Robert Streb 31-36_67

Nate Lashley 35-32_67

Charles Howell III 35-32_67

Camilo Villegas 32-35_67

Sam Ryder 33-34_67

Kevin Yu 34-33_67

Aaron Wise 33-35_68

Denny McCarthy 32-36_68

Scott Stallings 34-34_68

Will Zalatoris 34-34_68

Brian Harman 33-35_68

Charl Schwartzel 36-32_68

Martin Trainer 34-34_68

Brandt Snedeker 34-34_68

Patton Kizzire 32-36_68

Paul Casey 32-36_68

Jim Herman 36-32_68

Brian Stuard 31-37_68

Joseph Bramlett 33-35_68

Bill Haas 33-35_68

Wyndham Clark 31-37_68

Brooks Koepka 34-34_68

Richy Werenski 35-33_68

K.H. Lee 35-33_68

Jimmy Walker 34-34_68

Brian Gay 34-34_68

Jared Wolfe 34-34_68

Rasmus Hojgaard 34-34_68

Seth Reeves 34-34_68

Doug Ghim 31-38_69

Ian Poulter 34-35_69

Matthew NeSmith 34-35_69

Ryan Palmer 36-33_69

Stewart Cink 32-37_69

J.T. Poston 32-37_69

Jonas Blixt 34-35_69

Mark Hubbard 33-36_69

Michael Thompson 35-34_69

Adam Long 35-34_69

Danny Willett 35-34_69

Carlos Ortiz 33-36_69

Lucas Glover 37-32_69

Kelly Kraft 33-36_69

Curtis Thompson 35-34_69

Davis Riley 35-34_69

Adam Scott 35-35_70

Kevin Kisner 35-35_70

Zach Johnson 33-37_70

Si Woo Kim 36-34_70

Aaron Rai 38-32_70

Maverick McNealy 34-36_70

J.J. Spaun 34-36_70

Francesco Molinari 34-36_70

Graeme McDowell 34-36_70

Keith Mitchell 36-34_70

Sahith Theegala 36-34_70

Cameron Young 34-36_70

Brendan Steele 36-35_71

Harris English 35-36_71

Patrick Reed 34-37_71

Adam Svensson 33-38_71

Sepp Straka 36-35_71

Abraham Ancer 34-37_71

Webb Simpson 34-37_71

Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71

Andrew Landry 34-37_71

Chez Reavie 34-37_71

Roger Sloan 37-34_71

Doc Redman 37-34_71

Kevin Streelman 35-36_71

Trey Mullinax 36-35_71

Kyle Westmoreland 33-38_71

Dylan Frittelli 35-37_72

Lanto Griffin 37-35_72

Seung-Yul Noh 33-39_72

Stephan Jaeger 36-36_72

Luke List 33-39_72

Hank Lebioda 34-38_72

Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72

Rickie Fowler 37-35_72

Scott Piercy 36-36_72

Russell Knox 36-36_72

Kevin Tway 37-36_73

Kevin Chappell 35-38_73

Brandon Wu 38-35_73

Jin Jeong 41-32_73

Kyle Stanley 35-38_73

Brice Garnett 35-38_73

Troy Merritt 38-35_73

Scottie Scheffler 34-40_74

Sebastián Muñoz 35-40_75

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.