Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Milan mayor: 2026 ceremony…

Milan mayor: 2026 ceremony will be held in old San Siro

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — The opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the San Siro stadium, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced Friday.

Together with AC Milan and Inter Milan, Sala is moving ahead with plans to build a new stadium in the city. But he said after a meeting with representatives from both clubs that “no matter the timing of when the new stadium will be built, the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the current stadium, as a tribute to its glorious history.”

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are the host cities for the 2026 Games.

The closing ceremony for 2026 is scheduled for Verona’s Arena, a large Roman amphitheater.

Sala added that both clubs have agreed to his guidelines for building a new stadium and that he will ask the city council to “rapidly” move ahead with the plans.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House readiness panel 'not messing around' on deteriorating DoD depots

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up