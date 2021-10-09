FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 52 3 5 0 205 61 SMU 1 0 41 17 5 0 213 109 Houston 3 0 113 52 5 1 223 97 East Carolina 1 0 52 29 3 2 161 148 Temple 1 1 37 83 3 3 140 203 Navy 1 1 54 58 1 3 64 130 Memphis 0 1 31 34 3 2 187 161 UCF 0 1 30 34 2 2 164 121 South Florida 0 1 17 41 1 4 102 180 Tulsa 0 1 10 45 1 4 111 167 Tulane 0 2 51 92 1 5 197 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 40, Tulane 22

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 52, Temple 3

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UCF at Cincinnati, Noon

Tulsa at South Florida, Noon

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 3 0 109 65 5 0 192 91 NC State 1 0 27 21 4 1 161 79 Clemson 2 1 54 48 3 2 106 61 Louisville 1 1 65 60 3 2 161 141 Florida St. 1 2 70 96 1 4 125 157 Boston College 0 1 13 19 4 1 178 84 Syracuse 0 1 30 33 3 2 152 104

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 1 0 52 21 4 1 262 113 Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 3 1 94 61 North Carolina 2 2 129 108 3 2 188 125 Georgia Tech 2 2 105 115 3 3 171 154 Virginia 1 2 86 124 3 2 171 138 Duke 0 2 34 69 3 3 189 173 Miami 0 1 28 30 2 3 152 135

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27

Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Duke at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 3 0 108 92 6 0 247 143 Oklahoma St. 2 0 55 34 5 0 127 93 Baylor 3 1 135 80 5 1 230 107 Texas 2 1 150 117 4 2 267 175 Texas Tech 1 1 58 90 4 1 178 154 Iowa St. 1 1 88 38 3 2 169 78 Kansas St. 0 2 51 68 3 2 144 115 TCU 0 1 27 32 2 2 140 109 West Virginia 0 3 53 84 2 4 170 135 Kansas 0 2 14 104 1 4 86 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

Baylor 45, West Virginia 20

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Oklahoma St. at Texas, TBA

TCU at Oklahoma, TBA

BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 2 0 84 49 5 0 244 152 UC Davis 2 0 44 34 5 0 176 85 Montana St. 2 0 70 24 4 1 183 60 Sacramento St. 1 0 23 21 2 2 88 104 Montana 1 1 67 41 3 1 122 55 N. Arizona 1 1 58 34 2 3 102 129 N. Colorado 1 1 24 50 2 3 86 115 Portland St. 1 1 37 43 2 3 117 143 Weber St. 1 1 52 24 2 3 134 104 Idaho 0 1 20 27 1 3 102 125 Cal Poly 0 2 14 77 1 4 66 205 S. Utah 0 2 34 70 1 4 102 191 Idaho St. 0 2 38 71 0 4 62 155

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Montana St. at Weber St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Idaho at E. Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 0 34 15 4 1 148 101 NC A&T 2 0 79 48 3 2 151 136 Campbell 1 0 48 31 2 2 150 103 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 95 31 3 3 179 180 Gardner-Webb 0 1 17 54 2 3 160 156 Hampton 0 1 15 34 2 3 156 188 Charleston Southern 0 1 14 41 1 2 80 93 Robert Morris 0 1 14 41 1 2 36 102 North Alabama 0 2 65 86 0 6 131 213

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34

Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28

Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Monmouth (NJ) at Campbell, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 2 0 58 30 5 0 199 64 Michigan St. 3 0 92 54 6 0 220 116 Penn St. 2 0 40 10 5 0 150 60 Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123 Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174 Rutgers 0 3 39 103 3 3 162 137 Indiana 0 2 6 58 2 3 119 141

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 2 0 85 20 5 0 166 58 Minnesota 1 1 51 58 3 2 122 98 Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77 Nebraska 1 2 98 60 3 3 194 93 Illinois 1 2 56 55 2 4 124 148 Northwestern 0 2 28 94 2 3 110 136 Wisconsin 0 2 27 54 1 3 74 102

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13

Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Rutgers at Northwestern, Noon

Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 3 0 65 49 5 0 155 94 Villanova 2 0 62 54 4 1 181 98 William & Mary 1 0 34 31 3 1 85 84 James Madison 2 1 105 56 4 1 210 90 Delaware 2 1 69 61 3 2 109 116 New Hampshire 2 1 74 58 3 2 100 148 Elon 2 1 84 64 3 3 140 155 Richmond 0 2 34 54 2 3 113 92 Towson 0 1 14 26 1 3 73 109 Maine 0 3 54 122 1 4 99 189 Stony Brook 0 2 41 54 1 4 86 136 Albany (NY) 0 2 29 36 0 4 59 126

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon 33, Maine 23

Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15

Villanova 28, James Madison 27

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

William & Mary at Maine, Noon

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 2 0 87 72 4 2 179 154 FAU 1 0 58 21 3 2 162 107 Marshall 1 1 48 47 3 3 209 137 Middle Tennessee 1 2 86 97 2 3 150 147 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 156 140 FIU 0 2 54 103 1 5 167 221 Old Dominion 0 2 34 48 1 5 142 177

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 1 0 27 13 5 0 173 88 UTEP 1 0 28 21 4 1 129 119 UAB 1 0 40 6 3 2 118 119 Louisiana Tech 1 0 24 17 2 3 167 167 Rice 1 0 24 19 2 3 96 193 North Texas 0 2 23 64 1 3 79 113 Southern Miss. 0 1 19 24 1 4 86 139

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 45, FIU 33

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13

FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Marshall at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAB at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 55 24 4 0 124 45 Harvard 2 0 73 27 4 0 155 49 Princeton 1 0 24 7 4 0 150 35 Yale 1 1 40 41 2 2 91 61 Columbia 0 1 7 24 3 1 101 82 Penn 0 1 7 31 2 2 71 61 Brown 0 1 17 49 1 3 101 140 Cornell 0 2 27 47 0 4 58 99

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 31, Colgate 10

Harvard 24, Cornell 10

Penn 20, Lehigh 0

Columbia 22, CCSU 20

Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28

Dartmouth 24, Yale 17

Friday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Yale at Uconn, Noon

Princeton at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 1 0 27 20 2 3 120 138 Miami (Ohio) 1 0 28 17 2 3 120 127 Ohio 1 0 34 17 1 4 89 158 Akron 1 1 52 54 2 4 128 232 Buffalo 0 1 17 24 2 3 149 121 Bowling Green 0 2 40 62 2 4 106 142

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 24 17 4 1 133 108 N. Illinois 2 0 49 40 4 2 165 188 Toledo 1 1 42 34 3 3 171 105 E. Michigan 0 1 20 27 3 2 163 125 Ball St. 0 1 12 22 2 3 96 148 Cent. Michigan 0 1 17 28 2 3 138 138

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron 35, Bowling Green 20

N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Ohio at Buffalo, Noon

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 1 0 27 0 2 4 111 187 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 164 176 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 151 162 NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 4 99 152 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 169 Morgan St. 0 1 0 27 0 5 41 175

___

Friday’s Games

Howard 27, Morgan St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16

Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Va. Lynchburg at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 50 30 5 0 177 43 S. Dakota St. 1 0 44 0 4 0 193 37 S. Illinois 2 0 66 47 4 1 191 102 Missouri St. 2 0 72 43 3 1 131 100 N. Iowa 1 1 54 41 3 2 142 76 South Dakota 1 1 61 41 3 2 157 79 Indiana St. 1 2 47 109 3 3 102 175 W. Illinois 1 2 95 103 1 5 179 238 North Dakota 0 1 10 16 2 2 107 78 Illinois St. 0 2 37 76 2 3 117 135 Youngstown St. 0 2 42 72 1 3 100 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27

N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nevada 1 0 41 31 3 1 129 96 San Jose St. 1 0 17 13 3 2 109 111 Fresno St. 1 1 62 57 4 2 234 135 Hawaii 1 1 40 41 3 3 167 186 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 76 UNLV 0 1 30 38 0 5 93 182

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 1 1 83 59 4 1 172 83 Utah St. 1 1 52 72 3 2 146 153 Boise St. 1 1 58 44 2 3 163 114 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 4 0 138 93 New Mexico 0 1 10 38 2 3 84 134 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 96

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Air Force at Boise St., TBA

Fresno St. at Wyoming, TBA

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 2 0 76 48 4 1 163 126 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 0 94 34 3 3 162 138 CCSU 1 0 21 19 1 4 72 194 Bryant 1 1 51 45 3 3 156 171 Sacred Heart 1 1 26 27 3 3 88 97 Merrimack 0 2 24 57 3 3 187 142 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 10 55 0 4 27 211 Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 6 91 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 39, Bryant 34

Columbia 22, CCSU 20

St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10

Fordham 56, Wagner 7

Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10

Saturday, Oct. 16

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, Noon

Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Murray St. 1 0 22 6 2 2 74 75 Tennessee St. 1 1 38 69 2 3 105 130 Tennessee Tech 1 1 42 45 2 4 83 195 SE Missouri 1 1 64 42 1 4 127 200 E. Illinois 1 1 34 36 1 5 89 156 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 127 Austin Peay 0 1 22 24 2 3 155 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16

Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 2 0 72 51 4 1 180 108 Oregon 1 1 65 50 4 1 179 109 Stanford 2 2 107 115 3 3 155 162 Washington 1 1 55 51 2 3 124 98 Washington St. 1 2 48 75 2 3 115 125 California 0 2 30 52 1 4 121 138

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 3 0 105 46 5 1 200 97 Utah 1 0 24 13 2 2 112 89 Southern Cal 2 2 137 115 3 2 167 122 UCLA 1 1 58 66 3 2 177 143 Colorado 0 2 27 72 1 4 69 119 Arizona 0 1 19 41 0 4 68 124

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 28, Stanford 10

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

California at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fordham 1 0 42 41 3 3 173 185 Colgate 2 0 58 24 2 4 78 157 Lafayette 1 1 68 42 2 4 122 134 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 3 2 137 133 Georgetown 0 1 21 28 1 3 74 121 Bucknell 0 1 0 27 1 4 30 143 Lehigh 0 1 3 30 0 6 9 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0

Brown 31, Colgate 10

Fordham 56, Wagner 7

Penn 20, Lehigh 0

Friday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Lafayette at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 2 0 63 44 3 1 115 115 Morehead St. 2 0 83 68 3 2 190 204 Marist 2 0 61 27 2 2 92 98 Dayton 2 1 129 98 3 2 149 163 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 1 80 40 3 2 95 93 San Diego 2 1 95 73 2 4 129 206 Drake 1 2 37 55 2 4 89 141 Valparaiso 1 2 61 68 1 5 89 188 Presbyterian 0 2 73 101 2 3 225 219 Stetson 0 2 31 69 2 3 134 162 Butler 0 3 24 94 2 4 157 191

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 52, Butler 21

Marist 34, Stetson 3

Dayton 28, Drake 10

Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30

St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Valparaiso 13

Saturday, Oct. 16

Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 139 13 5 0 205 23 Kentucky 3 0 71 51 5 0 144 84 Tennessee 2 1 121 82 4 2 249 129 Florida 2 2 122 65 4 2 199 99 South Carolina 0 3 43 101 3 3 132 132 Missouri 0 2 52 97 2 3 179 190 Vanderbilt 0 2 0 104 2 4 80 217

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 73 50 5 0 228 91 Auburn 1 0 24 19 4 1 200 81 Mississippi 1 1 73 93 4 1 231 155 LSU 1 1 47 49 3 2 157 115 Mississippi St. 1 1 51 50 3 2 139 125 Arkansas 1 2 71 99 4 2 194 147 Texas A&M 0 2 32 46 3 2 117 63

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Florida at LSU, Noon

Auburn at Arkansas, Noon

Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon

Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 2 0 82 69 5 0 188 92 Mercer 2 0 69 45 3 1 152 93 The Citadel 1 0 35 24 2 2 115 127 VMI 2 1 92 92 4 2 178 197 Furman 1 1 45 44 3 2 107 107 Chattanooga 1 1 79 54 2 3 142 112 Samford 1 2 132 137 2 3 211 184 Wofford 0 3 64 100 1 4 98 153 W. Carolina 0 2 54 87 0 5 116 246

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 37, Chattanooga 34

Furman 42, Wofford 20

Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 2 0 69 27 4 1 192 114 SE Louisiana 2 0 96 83 4 1 243 166 Nicholls 1 1 96 75 2 3 168 158 McNeese St. 0 2 35 69 1 4 109 169 Houston Baptist 0 1 17 48 0 4 74 157 Northwestern St. 0 1 27 38 0 4 61 130

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, Noon

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 3 1 76 51 Alabama A&M 1 1 58 64 3 1 145 140 Alabama St. 1 1 38 52 2 2 52 127 Florida A&M 1 1 34 7 2 2 85 52 MVSU 0 1 25 38 1 3 55 147 Bethune-Cookman 0 2 51 68 0 5 128 211

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 91 44 4 1 137 111 Alcorn St. 1 0 39 38 2 2 87 99 Southern U. 1 0 38 25 2 2 106 135 Grambling St. 1 1 47 52 2 3 63 144 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 55 66 1 3 112 127 Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 1 3 127 154

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., t at Grambling, La., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 2 0 111 26 6 0 293 90 Appalachian St. 1 0 45 16 4 1 176 100 Georgia Southern 1 1 79 61 2 3 125 169 Troy 0 1 16 29 2 3 119 85 Georgia St. 0 1 16 45 1 4 87 190

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 48 38 4 1 142 114 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 35 75 2 2 57 127 South Alabama 0 1 18 20 3 1 99 67 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 147 Arkansas St. 0 2 53 111 1 5 180 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 2 0 66 55 4 0 160 85 E. Kentucky 1 0 20 3 3 2 110 111 Abilene Christian 1 1 77 42 3 2 182 114 Stephen F. Austin 1 1 40 31 3 2 181 85 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 77 66 2 3 177 172 Lamar 0 1 0 56 2 2 64 123 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 84 137 Tarleton St. 0 2 13 40 2 3 142 108 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 44 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 4 1 172 104 BYU 5 0 146 97 Liberty 4 1 171 73 Notre Dame 4 1 154 117 New Mexico St. 1 5 133 205 Uconn 0 6 99 238 Umass 0 5 73 236

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Yale at Uconn, Noon

BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

