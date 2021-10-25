All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Norfolk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Adirondack
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wichita
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6
|Utah
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Allen 6, Wichita 3
Utah 4, Idaho 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.