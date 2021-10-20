Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newfoundland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trois-Rivieres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

