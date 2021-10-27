AUTO RACING: NASCAR finale field to be set at Martinsville

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Xfinity 500 Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. Track: Martinsville Speedway. Race…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Xfinity 500

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting eighth.

Last race: Kyle Larson won his series-best ninth race of the season in Kansas City.

Fast facts: This race will determine the four drivers eligible for the championship in the season finale. … Larson now has two three-race winning streaks this season. He’s the first to do that since Dale Earnhardt in 1987. … Larson leads Elliott, the defending series champion, by 74 points and Denny Hamlin by 76 with two races remaining. … Larson has led 2,397 laps, or 998 more than No. 2 Hamlin. … Hamlin is the only driver that’s been running at the finish of all 34 races. … Hamlin leads active drivers with five wins on the 0.526-mile oval. Martin Truex Jr. has won three and Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch have won twice.

Next race: Nov. 7, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Dead on Tools 250

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m.

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 131.5 miles.

Last year: Virginia native Harrison Burton won after starting 10th.

Last race: At Kansas, rookie Ty Gibbs grabbed his fourth victory of the season.

Fast facts: This race will determine the four drivers eligible for the series championship in the season finale. … Austin Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger are tied in points with Justin Allgaier 38 points back and Daniel Hemric 40 behind. Justin Haley is 47 back. … Hemric leads all drivers with 29 lead-lap finishes in 31 races.

Next race: Nov. 6, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

United Rentals 200

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 105.2 miles.

Last year: Grant Enfinger won after starting eighth.

Last race: At Talladega, Tate Fogelman won for the first time in 46 career starts.

Fast facts: This race will determine the four drivers eligible for the series championship in the season finale. … John Hunter Nemechek was the only one of eight championship contenders to finish in the top 10 as many of the others were caught up in accidents. … Nemechek leads Ben Rhodes by a single point in the standings with three-time champion Matt Crafton 26 points back.

Next race: Nov. 5, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen outran seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton in Texas and claimed his series-high eighth victory of the year.

Next race: Nov. 7, Mexico City.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Oct. 29, Lawton, Oklahoma; Oct. 30, Mesquite, Texas

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

