West, Sweeney win USA Luge national start championships

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 11:10 AM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — USA Luge’s competitive season began Wednesday with Tucker West winning his ninth national start championship and Emily Sweeney winning the women’s start crown for the first time.

West held off Jonny Gustafson over the three-start event to win the men’s title at the team’s indoor training facility by 0.28 seconds. Sweeney topped Summer Britcher by a mere 0.05 seconds.

West’s nine titles have him within one of matching the USA Luge record. Ashley Walden won the women’s title 10 consecutive times during her career.

The doubles crown went to the team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, who beat Hunter Harris and Duncan Segger by 0.29 seconds.

USA Luge opens outdoor on-ice training later this month at tracks in Russia and Norway. They will slide for a week in Lake Placid in mid-October, visit the 2002 Olympic track in Park City, Utah, later that month and begin the World Cup season at the 2022 Olympic track in Yanqing, Chinam in November.

