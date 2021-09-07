9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Sports » Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 10:08 PM

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21

David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19

Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-1

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Whiting, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-6

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11

Axtell Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21

Crawford Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Hemingford

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14

Freeman Triangular=

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10

Homer Triangular=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9

Morrill Triangular=

Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18

Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10

Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14

Osceola Triangular=

Osceola def. Giltner

Palmyra Triangular=

Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18

Perkins County Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

