Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Langford, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-12, 25-12, 25-14

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-8, 25-6

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19

Hill City def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-5, 25-14

Huron def. Watertown, 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Philip def. Jones County, 25-8, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27, 15-8

Potter County def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-6

Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

Warner def. Miller, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

Wessington Springs def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

