Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 1:33 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 69 48 .590
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 60 56 .517
Round Rock (Texas) 59 57 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 66 .436 18
El Paso (San Diego) 44 73 .376 25
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tacoma (Seattle) 72 45 .615
Reno (Arizona) 67 48 .583 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 56 .521 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 50 64 .439 20½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 68 .414 23½
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Tacoma 11, El Paso 5

Reno 7, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 8, Las Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 2

Reno 13, Salt Lake 8

Tacoma 4, El Paso 3

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

