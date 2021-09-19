Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|69
|48
|.590
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|60
|56
|.517
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|59
|57
|.509
|9½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|51
|66
|.436
|18
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|73
|.376
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tacoma (Seattle)
|72
|45
|.615
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|67
|48
|.583
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|61
|56
|.521
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|50
|64
|.439
|20½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|48
|68
|.414
|23½
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 1
Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3
Tacoma 11, El Paso 5
Reno 7, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 8, Las Vegas 4
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5
Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 2
Reno 13, Salt Lake 8
Tacoma 4, El Paso 3
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.