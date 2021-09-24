Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Pairings

Ryder Cup Pairings

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Whistling Straits

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

Saturday (all times Central)

Foursomes

7:05 a.m.: Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger vs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia

7:21 a.m.: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton

7:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth vs. Victor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger

7:53 a.m.: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up