Republicans edge Democrats 13-12 in Congressional Baseball Game

A rare “out of the park home run” by Rep. Greg Steube helped the Republicans to a 13-12 win over the Democrats in what was called “one of the best games in the Congressional Baseball Game history.”

JUST IN 🚨 Rep. Greg Steube (R) hits ‘first out-of-the-park’ homerun in Congressional baseball game in more than 40 years pic.twitter.com/0mD0kliyrK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 30, 2021

Steube’s historic home run at Nationals Park keyed a 2-run inning for the Republicans in a game that saw the lead change hands several times.

The pandemic canceled the 2020 game and delayed this year’s contest, so Wednesday’s tightly contested affair made for an exciting return to more than centurylong tradition.

WTOP’s George Wallace and Mitchell Miller called the game on WTOP’s sister station Federal News Network. Miller said afterward that it was “really, one of the best games in the Congressional Baseball Game history.”

Proceeds from the game went to a number of local charities.

See the whole game below.

