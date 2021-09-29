Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Republicans edge Democrats 13-12…

Republicans edge Democrats 13-12 in Congressional Baseball Game

Rob Woodfork | rwoodfork@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A rare “out of the park home run” by Rep. Greg Steube helped the Republicans to a 13-12 win over the Democrats in what was called “one of the best games in the Congressional Baseball Game history.”

Steube’s historic home run at Nationals Park keyed a 2-run inning for the Republicans in a game that saw the lead change hands several times.

The pandemic canceled the 2020 game and delayed this year’s contest, so Wednesday’s tightly contested affair made for an exciting return to more than centurylong tradition.

WTOP’s George Wallace and Mitchell Miller called the game on WTOP’s sister station Federal News Network. Miller said afterward that it was “really, one of the best games in the Congressional Baseball Game history.”

Proceeds from the game went to a number of local charities.

See the whole game below.

Rob Woodfork

Rob Woodfork is a versatile broadcaster with a broad range of experience. He can be heard in in WTOP's traffic center and on the Sports Desk and his byline is on WTOP.com as a web writer/editor and sports columnist.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pitches during the first inning of the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., is out on the tag at home by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., during the third inning of the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, left, fist bumps House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., during the first inning of the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond, left, and former Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., throw out ceremonial first pitches before the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
Democrats and Republicans stand during the national anthem before the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, celebrates his three-run homer during the first inning of the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, celebrates his three-run homer during the first inning of the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Rep. Blake Moore, R-Ala., in the Republicans dugout during the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP/Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP/Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden talks on a mobile phone as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., cheers on the field in front of Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP/Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP/Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden walks on the field with White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond, left, as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP/Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden arrives as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP/Susan Walsh
(1/13)
President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

USPS to implement slower delivery for mail, small packages amid regulator's concerns

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up