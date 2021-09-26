MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 25 Goals Ola Kamara, DC 16 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 14 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 13 Daniel Salloi, KC…

Through Saturday, September 25

Goals Ola Kamara, DC 16 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 14 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 13 Daniel Salloi, KC 13 Gustavo Bou, NE 12 Adam Buksa, NE 12 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 12 Ricardo Pepi, DAL 12 Javier Hernandez, LA 11 Damir Kreilach, RSL 11 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 11 Felipe Mora, POR 11 Assists Carles Gil, NE 16 Julian Gressel, DC 11 Djordje Mihailovic, MTL 11 Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 10 Aaron Herrera, RSL 9 Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 9 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9 Jack Price, COL 9 Albert Rusnak, RSL 9 Luciano Acosta, CIN 8 Joao Paulo, SEA 8

___

Shots Valentin Castellanos, NYC 110 Adam Buksa, NE 91 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 80 Fabio, NYR 73 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 72 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 71 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 66 Patryk Klimala, NYR 64 Marcelino Moreno, ATL 64 Daniel Salloi, KC 64 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 64

___

Shots on Goal Valentin Castellanos, NYC 49 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 34 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 33 Adam Buksa, NE 32 Damir Kreilach, RSL 30 Daniel Salloi, KC 30 CJ Sapong, NSH 30 Ricardo Pepi, DAL 28 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 27 Randall Leal, NSH 26

___

Cautions Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 11 Gregore, MCF 11 Eric Remedi, SJ 11 Fafa Picault, HOU 9 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8 Kyle Duncan, NYR 8 Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 Santiago Sosa, ATL 8 Victor Wanyama, MTL 8

7 players tied with 7

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Gregore, MCF 11 2 13 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 11 0 11 Eric Remedi, SJ 11 0 11 Fafa Picault, HOU 9 0 9 Victor Wanyama, MTL 8 1 9 Rudy Camacho, MTL 6 2 8 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8 0 8 Kyle Duncan, NYR 8 0 8 Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 0 8 Santiago Sosa, ATL 8 0 8 Dru Yearwood, NYR 7 1 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Tyler Miller, MIN 0.90 Andre Blake, PHI 0.95 Tim Melia, KC 0.95 Joe Willis, NSH 0.96 William Yarbrough, COL 0.96 Bill Hamid, DC 0.98 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.10 Stefan Cleveland, SEA 1.13 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.16 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.19

___

Shutouts Joe Willis, NSH 10 William Yarbrough, COL 10 Andre Blake, PHI 9 Tyler Miller, MIN 9 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 8 Brad Guzan, ATL 7 Tim Melia, KC 7 Bill Hamid, DC 6 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Pedro Gallese, ORL 5 Eloy Room, CLB 5

___

Saves Brad Stuver, ATX 105 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 100 Jonathan Bond, LA 89 William Yarbrough, COL 77 Matt Turner, NE 75 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 73 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 72 Brad Guzan, ATL 71 Eloy Room, CLB 70 Joe Willis, NSH 68

___

