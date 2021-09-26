MLS Leaders

Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 1:13 PM

Through Saturday, September 25

Goals
Ola Kamara, DC 16
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 14
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 13
Daniel Salloi, KC 13
Gustavo Bou, NE 12
Adam Buksa, NE 12
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 12
Ricardo Pepi, DAL 12
Javier Hernandez, LA 11
Damir Kreilach, RSL 11
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 11
Felipe Mora, POR 11
Assists
Carles Gil, NE 16
Julian Gressel, DC 11
Djordje Mihailovic, MTL 11
Mauricio Pereyra, ORL 10
Aaron Herrera, RSL 9
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 9
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9
Jack Price, COL 9
Albert Rusnak, RSL 9
Luciano Acosta, CIN 8
Joao Paulo, SEA 8

___

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 110
Adam Buksa, NE 91
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 80
Fabio, NYR 73
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 72
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 71
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 66
Patryk Klimala, NYR 64
Marcelino Moreno, ATL 64
Daniel Salloi, KC 64
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 64

___

Shots on Goal
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 49
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 34
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 33
Adam Buksa, NE 32
Damir Kreilach, RSL 30
Daniel Salloi, KC 30
CJ Sapong, NSH 30
Ricardo Pepi, DAL 28
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 27
Randall Leal, NSH 26

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 11
Gregore, MCF 11
Eric Remedi, SJ 11
Fafa Picault, HOU 9
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8
Kyle Duncan, NYR 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Santiago Sosa, ATL 8
Victor Wanyama, MTL 8

7 players tied with 7

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Gregore, MCF 11 2 13
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 11 0 11
Eric Remedi, SJ 11 0 11
Fafa Picault, HOU 9 0 9
Victor Wanyama, MTL 8 1 9
Rudy Camacho, MTL 6 2 8
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8 0 8
Kyle Duncan, NYR 8 0 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 0 8
Santiago Sosa, ATL 8 0 8
Dru Yearwood, NYR 7 1 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.90
Andre Blake, PHI 0.95
Tim Melia, KC 0.95
Joe Willis, NSH 0.96
William Yarbrough, COL 0.96
Bill Hamid, DC 0.98
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.10
Stefan Cleveland, SEA 1.13
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 1.16
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.19

___

Shutouts
Joe Willis, NSH 10
William Yarbrough, COL 10
Andre Blake, PHI 9
Tyler Miller, MIN 9
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 8
Brad Guzan, ATL 7
Tim Melia, KC 7
Bill Hamid, DC 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Pedro Gallese, ORL 5
Eloy Room, CLB 5

___

Saves
Brad Stuver, ATX 105
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 100
Jonathan Bond, LA 89
William Yarbrough, COL 77
Matt Turner, NE 75
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 73
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 72
Brad Guzan, ATL 71
Eloy Room, CLB 70
Joe Willis, NSH 68

___

