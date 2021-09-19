Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 74 41 .643 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 76…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 74 41 .643 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 76 44 .633 ½ Modesto (Seattle) 64 51 .557 10 Stockton (Oakland) 42 75 .359 33 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 67 53 .558 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 56 61 .479 9½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 55 65 .458 12 Visalia (Arizona) 38 82 .317 29 x-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 0

San Jose 5, Fresno 2

Modesto 6, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Modesto 7, Stockton 0

Fresno 7, San Jose 4

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.