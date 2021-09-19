Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 9:56 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Fresno (Colorado) 74 41 .643
x-San Jose (San Francisco) 76 44 .633 ½
Modesto (Seattle) 64 51 .557 10
Stockton (Oakland) 42 75 .359 33
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 67 53 .558
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 56 61 .479
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 55 65 .458 12
Visalia (Arizona) 38 82 .317 29
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 0

San Jose 5, Fresno 2

Modesto 6, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Modesto 7, Stockton 0

Fresno 7, San Jose 4

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

