High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:59 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 71 48 .597
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 58 60 .492 12½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 55 62 .470 15
Wilmington (Washington) 52 64 .448 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 48 69 .410 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 82 36 .695
x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 73 46 .613
Greenville (Boston) 66 53 .555 16½
Rome (Atlanta) 56 60 .483 25
Asheville (Houston) 53 62 .461 27½
Hickory (Texas) 46 68 .404 34
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 43 75 .364 39
x-clinched playoff

___

Friday’s Games

Ashville 14, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 7, Rome 1

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 1, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 4, Wilmington 1

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 2

Hickory at Rome, canc.

Hudson Valley 5, Greensboro 3

Greenville , Aberdeen 2

Winston-Salem 10, Ashville 9

Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

