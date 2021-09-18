FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 45 Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 67 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 21 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 87 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 45 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 60 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 113 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 53 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 72 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 87 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 47

Friday’s Games

Louisville 42, UCF 35

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 28, Temple 3

Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Wagner at Temple, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Navy at Houston, 7 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 31 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 26 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 81 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 1 98 50 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 13 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 24 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 61

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 2 1 73 51 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 14 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 1 133 85 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 48 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 39 North Carolina 0 1 10 17 1 1 69 34 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 105

Friday’s Games

Louisville 42, UCF 35

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 62, Albany (NY) 24

W. Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41

Michigan St. 38, Miami 17

West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21

Boston College 28, Temple 3

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, delayed

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, Noon

Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon

Missouri at Boston College, Noon

CCSU at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 27 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 47 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 139 51 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 39 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 35 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 43 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 51 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 37 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 63 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 58

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21

Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Kansas St. 38, Nevada 17

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Texas Tech at Texas, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 98 47 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 14 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 24 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 80 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 56 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 26 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 41 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 43 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 84 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 76 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 59 93 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 86

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

W. Oregon at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 107 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 70 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 73 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 72 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 68 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 69 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 48, Howard 32

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maryland 1 0 20 17 3 0 112 41 Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 3 0 118 52 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 2 0 60 23 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 1 73 66 Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 0 141 34 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 21 Indiana 0 1 6 34 1 2 86 86

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 1 0 34 6 2 0 61 23 Illinois 1 1 47 42 1 3 91 121 Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 21 Minnesota 0 1 31 45 2 1 92 71 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 2 2 118 63 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 1 45 44 Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 1 44 23

Friday’s Games

Maryland 20, Illinois 17

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24

Michigan 63, N. Illinois 10

Michigan St. 38, Miami 17

Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Minnesota 30, Colorado 0

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Villanova at Penn St., Noon

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon

Ohio at Northwestern, Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, Noon

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 34 24 2 0 61 34 James Madison 1 0 55 7 2 0 123 17 New Hampshire 2 0 53 35 3 0 72 48 Rhode Island 1 0 16 14 3 0 106 59 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 17 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 102 6 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 53 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 47 Stony Brook 0 1 21 27 1 1 45 30 Towson 0 1 14 26 1 1 45 26 Maine 0 2 31 89 1 2 62 115 Albany (NY) 0 1 14 16 0 3 44 106

Saturday’s Games

Maine 31, Merrimack 26

Syracuse 62, Albany (NY) 24

Rhode Island 45, Brown 24

New Hampshire 19, Lafayette 13

William & Mary 27, Colgate 7

Richmond at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Villanova at Penn St., Noon

New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, Noon

Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 38 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 17 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 41 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 50 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 49 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 59

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 30 UTEP 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 85 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 77 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 49 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 31 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 56 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 82

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

FIU at Cent. Michigan, Noon

UTSA at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

UAB at Tulane, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 14 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 18 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 9 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 32 0 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 45 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 20, Yale 17

Princeton 32, Lehigh 0

Rhode Island 45, Brown 24

Harvard 44, Georgetown 9

Columbia 37, Marist 14

VMI 31, Cornell 21

Dartmouth 28, Valparaiso 18

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 63 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 105 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 60 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 80 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 3 49 106

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 88 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 65 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 49 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 42 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 134

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Ohio 14

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25

W. Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41

Michigan 63, N. Illinois 10

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon

FIU at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Ohio at Northwestern, Noon

Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Texas State at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Maine at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 58 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 3 46 148 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 121 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 90 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 91

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 48, Howard 32

Sacred Heart 21, Morgan St. 7

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 6 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 35 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 32 45 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 57 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 32 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 52 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 24 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 73

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

S. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 24 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 132 41 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 65 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 44 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 124 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 2 43 72

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 17 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 47 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 59 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 76 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 49 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 66

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

Kansas St. 38, Nevada 17

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Boise St. at Utah St., Noon

San Jose St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 1 0 17 6 1 1 38 51 CCSU 1 0 21 19 1 2 52 103 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 39 24 1 2 64 86 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 1 116 75 Sacred Heart 0 1 6 17 2 1 48 24 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 71 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 114 Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 3 50 129

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 56, CCSU 10

St. Francis (Pa.) 39, Wagner 24

Maine 31, Merrimack 26

Sacred Heart 21, Morgan St. 7

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Wagner at Temple, Noon

CCSU at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 74 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 42 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 86 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 89 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 3 63 158 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 54 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 134

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0

Missouri 59, SE Missouri 28

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 1 0 42 28 1 1 49 52 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 52 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 57 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 50 California 0 0 0 0 0 2 49 56 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 44

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 24 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 37 Southern Cal 0 1 28 42 1 1 58 49 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 43 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 47 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 62

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 30, Colorado 0

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Washington St. at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 80 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 58 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 76 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 102 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 78 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 78 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 110

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 32, Lehigh 0

Holy Cross 20, Yale 17

Harvard 44, Georgetown 9

New Hampshire 19, Lafayette 13

William & Mary 27, Colgate 7

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 0 152 46 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 9 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 30 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 73 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 71 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 77 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 37 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 81 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 3 28 120

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 37, Marist 14

Dartmouth 28, Valparaiso 18

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kentucky 1 0 35 28 3 0 108 61 Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 34 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 10 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 17 Missouri 0 1 28 35 2 1 121 87 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 47 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 44

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 27 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 38 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 122 10 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 41 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 44 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 85 17 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 45

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 59, SE Missouri 28

Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0

Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Missouri at Boston College, Noon

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

LSU at Mississippi St., Noon

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 17 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 18 Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 22 VMI 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 105 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 48 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 47 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 2 63 58 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 90 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 107

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

VMI 31, Cornell 21

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

North Greenville at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 1 147 83 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 1 81 53 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 72 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 43 76 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 69 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 57

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 56, CCSU 10

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, Noon

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 1 0 30 27 2 0 72 68 Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 2 0 45 22 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 75 Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 1 1 40 14 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 27 30 0 3 69 131 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 35

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 17 1 1 49 57 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 16 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 33 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 16 47 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 79 Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 2 24 106

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 30, Bethune-Cookman 27

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 61 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 44 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 63 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 24 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 102

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 53 26 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 76 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 76 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 46 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, Ohio 14

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Umass at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Texas State at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 1 1 42 38 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 63 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 58 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 48 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 57 Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 1 1 64 27 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 83 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 60

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 3 0 133 66 BYU 2 0 50 33 Liberty 2 0 69 20 Notre Dame 2 0 73 67 New Mexico St. 0 3 38 92 Uconn 0 4 49 184 Umass 0 2 35 96

Saturday’s Games

Army 52, Uconn 21

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, Noon

Umass at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

South Florida at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

