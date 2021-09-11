FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 14 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 17 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 9 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 31 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 60 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 53 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 87 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 61 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 47

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23

Florida 42, South Florida 20

Tulane 69, Morgan St. 20

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon

Boston College at Temple, Noon

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 26 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 26 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 10 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 41 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 43

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 2 0 52 24 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 41 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 14 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 48 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 39 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 44 North Carolina 0 1 10 17 0 1 10 17

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 45, NC A&T 17

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17

Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16

Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34

Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon

Michigan St. at Miami, Noon

W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Boston College at Temple, Noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 20 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 10 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 7 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 35 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 39 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 18 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 63 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 30

___

Friday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon

Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 17 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 33 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 0 68 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 7 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 7 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 19 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 76 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 49 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 86 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 40

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

W. Oregon at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 28 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 70 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 25 30 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 50 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 49 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 45, NC A&T 17

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17

Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21

Cent. Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hampton at Howard, Noon

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 2 0 80 35 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 1 0 16 10 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 1 73 66 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 24 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 21 Indiana 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6 Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 2 74 101 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 21 Minnesota 0 1 31 45 1 1 62 71 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 1 1 74 37 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 1 45 44 Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 0 1 10 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

Oregon 35, Ohio St. 28

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Michigan St. at Miami, Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon

N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 34 24 1 0 34 24 New Hampshire 1 0 27 21 1 0 27 21 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 0 68 10 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 21 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 17 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 3 Stony Brook 0 1 21 27 1 1 45 30 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 28 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 24 Maine 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 43

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3

Richmond 31, Lehigh 3

Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon

Merrimack at Maine, Noon

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 28 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 50 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 59 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 42

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 14 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 30 UTEP 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 85 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 35 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 38 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 54, UTEP 13

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, W. Kentucky 35

Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.

VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 7 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 60 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 80 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 57

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 21 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 15 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 71 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 34 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 47

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 60, VMI 10

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Wyoming 50, N. Illinois 43

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon

W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 14 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 100 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 90 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 42

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16

Tulane 69, Morgan St. 20

Georgetown 20, Delaware St. 14

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hampton at Howard, Noon

Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 6 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 23 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 21 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 32 45 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 24 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 23 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

South Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 17 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 31 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 79 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 44 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 35

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 17 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 47 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 59 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 49 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 42

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24

Boise St. 54, UTEP 13

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 50, N. Illinois 43

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon

Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 44 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 71 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 45 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 48 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 35 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 35, Holy Cross 21

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon

Merrimack at Maine, Noon

Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 89 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 47 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 78 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 59

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10

Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon

SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 52 California 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 22 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 30 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 13 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 14 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 37 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 17 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 35, Ohio St. 28

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 14 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 63 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 75 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 52 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 78

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3

Merrimack 35, Holy Cross 21

Richmond 31, Lehigh 3

Georgetown 20, Delaware St. 14

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 0 84 43 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 9 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 0 54 14 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 77 Butler 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 45 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 28 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 12, Michigan Tech 9

Morehead St. 62, Point (Ga.) 9

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.

Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 34 Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 3 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 24 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 17 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 47 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 23

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 13 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 17 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 122 10 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 24 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 34 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 10 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34

Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Florida 42, South Florida 20

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon

Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon

SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon

New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon

Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 3 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 18 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 14 Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 22 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 84 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 30 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 90 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 60, VMI 10

Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21

Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon

VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

North Greenville at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 28 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 27 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 44 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 36 42 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 42 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 44

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 1 0 7 6 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 41 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 75 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 38 Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 0 1 6 7 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 35

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 17 1 0 40 17 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 16 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 10 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 23 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 1 17 40

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 19 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 36 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 25 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 21 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 18 38 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 29

___

Friday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 1 0 20 10 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 28 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 3 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 16 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 56 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 40 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 19 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 0 1 10 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 2 0 81 45 BYU 1 0 24 16 Liberty 1 0 48 7 Notre Dame 1 0 41 38 New Mexico St. 0 2 13 58 Uconn 0 2 28 83 Umass 0 1 7 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, W. Kentucky 35

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Uconn at Army, Noon

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.