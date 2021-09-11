FBC Glance

9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
September 11, 2021

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 14
Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 17
SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 9
UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 31
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 60
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 53
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38
Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49
South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 87
Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 61
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 47

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23

Florida 42, South Florida 20

Tulane 69, Morgan St. 20

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon

Boston College at Temple, Noon

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 0
NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0
Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 26
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 26
Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 10
Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 41
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 43

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 2 0 52 24
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 41
Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 14
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 48
Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 39
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 44
North Carolina 0 1 10 17 0 1 10 17

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 45, NC A&T 17

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17

Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16

Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34

Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon

Michigan St. at Miami, Noon

W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Boston College at Temple, Noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 20
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 10
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 7
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 35
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 39
TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 18
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21
Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 63
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 30

___

Friday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon

Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 17
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 33
Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 0 68 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 7
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 7
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 19
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 76
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 49
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 86
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 40

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

W. Oregon at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21
Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 28
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 70
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 25 30
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 50
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 49
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 45, NC A&T 17

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17

Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21

Cent. Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hampton at Howard, Noon

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 2 0 80 35
Penn St. 1 0 16 10 1 0 16 10
Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 1 73 66
Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 24
Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 21
Indiana 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6
Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 2 74 101
Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 21
Minnesota 0 1 31 45 1 1 62 71
Nebraska 0 1 22 30 1 1 74 37
Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 1 45 44
Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 0 1 10 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

Oregon 35, Ohio St. 28

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Michigan St. at Miami, Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon

N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 1 0 34 24 1 0 34 24
New Hampshire 1 0 27 21 1 0 27 21
James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 0 68 10
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 21
Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 17
Towson 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 3
Stony Brook 0 1 21 27 1 1 45 30
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 28
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 24
Maine 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 43

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3

Richmond 31, Lehigh 3

Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon

Merrimack at Maine, Noon

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 28
FIU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10
Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 50
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 59
FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 42

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 14
UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 30
UTEP 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 85
Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 35
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 38
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 31

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 54, UTEP 13

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, W. Kentucky 35

Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.

VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 7
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 60
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 80
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 57

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 21
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 15
Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 10
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 71
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 34
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 47

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 60, VMI 10

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Wyoming 50, N. Illinois 43

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon

W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 14
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 100
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 90
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 42

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16

Tulane 69, Morgan St. 20

Georgetown 20, Delaware St. 14

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hampton at Howard, Noon

Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 6
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 23
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 21
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 32 45
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 24
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 23
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

South Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 17
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 31
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 79
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 44
UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 35

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 17
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 47
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 59
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 49
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 42

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24

Boise St. 54, UTEP 13

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 50, N. Illinois 43

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon

Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 44
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 71
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 45
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 48
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 35
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 35, Holy Cross 21

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon

Merrimack at Maine, Noon

Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 20
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 89
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 47
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 78
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 59

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10

Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon

SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 52
California 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 22
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 30
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 13
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 14
Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7
UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 37
Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 17
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 35, Ohio St. 28

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 14
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 63
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 21
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 75
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 52
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 78

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3

Merrimack 35, Holy Cross 21

Richmond 31, Lehigh 3

Georgetown 20, Delaware St. 14

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 0 84 43
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 9
Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 0 54 14
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 77
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 45
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 28
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 12, Michigan Tech 9

Morehead St. 62, Point (Ga.) 9

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.

Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 34
Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 3
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10
Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 24
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 17
Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 47
Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 23

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 13
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 17
Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 122 10
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 24
Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 34
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 10
LSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34

Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Florida 42, South Florida 20

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon

Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon

SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon

New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon

Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 3
Furman 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 18
Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0
Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 14
Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 22
VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 84
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 30
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 90
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 60, VMI 10

Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21

Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon

VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

North Greenville at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 28
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 27
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 44
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 36 42
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 42
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 44

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 1 0 7 6
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 41
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 75
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 38
Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 0 1 6 7
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 35

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 1 0 40 17 1 0 40 17
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 16
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 10
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 23
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 55
Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 1 17 40

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 19
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 36
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 25
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 43

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 21
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 18 38
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45
Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 29

___

Friday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 1 0 20 10
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 28
Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 3
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 16
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 56
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 40
Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 19
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31
Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 0 1 10 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Army 2 0 81 45
BYU 1 0 24 16
Liberty 1 0 48 7
Notre Dame 1 0 41 38
New Mexico St. 0 2 13 58
Uconn 0 2 28 83
Umass 0 1 7 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 38, W. Kentucky 35

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Uconn at Army, Noon

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

