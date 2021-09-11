FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|14
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|17
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|9
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|31
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|104
|60
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|53
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|87
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|61
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|47
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23
Florida 42, South Florida 20
Tulane 69, Morgan St. 20
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon
Boston College at Temple, Noon
SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|26
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|26
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|41
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|43
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|0
|52
|24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|14
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|48
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|39
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|44
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|1
|10
|17
___
Friday’s Games
Duke 45, NC A&T 17
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17
Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16
Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34
Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14
Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7
Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon
Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon
Michigan St. at Miami, Noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon
Boston College at Temple, Noon
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|20
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|35
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|39
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|18
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|63
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|30
___
Friday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23
California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon
Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|17
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|33
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|7
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|17
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|19
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|76
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|49
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|86
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|40
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.
Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
W. Oregon at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|28
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|70
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|30
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|50
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|49
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Duke 45, NC A&T 17
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17
Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21
Cent. Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Hampton at Howard, Noon
Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|0
|80
|35
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|1
|73
|66
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|0
|1
|6
|34
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|1
|0
|34
|6
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|2
|74
|101
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|21
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|1
|1
|62
|71
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|1
|1
|74
|37
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|1
|45
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|0
|1
|10
|16
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6
Oregon 35, Ohio St. 28
Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14
Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Michigan St. at Miami, Noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon
Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon
N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|0
|34
|24
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|27
|21
|1
|0
|27
|21
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|10
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|21
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|17
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|3
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|1
|45
|30
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|28
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|24
|Maine
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3
Richmond 31, Lehigh 3
Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon
Merrimack at Maine, Noon
New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|28
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|50
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|59
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|42
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|14
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|30
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|35
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 54, UTEP 13
Saturday’s Games
Army 38, W. Kentucky 35
Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14
Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Lehigh, Noon
Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.
VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|7
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|60
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|80
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|57
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|21
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|15
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|10
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|71
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|34
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|47
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 60, VMI 10
Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Wyoming 50, N. Illinois 43
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan 45, Robert Morris 0
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|14
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|44
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|100
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|90
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|42
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16
Tulane 69, Morgan St. 20
Georgetown 20, Delaware St. 14
SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Hampton at Howard, Noon
Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|6
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|23
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|21
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|45
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|62
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|24
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|83
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|23
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|16
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|31
___
Friday’s Games
Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6
Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14
South Dakota 34, N. Arizona 7
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|17
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|31
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|79
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|44
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|35
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|17
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|47
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|59
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|49
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|42
___
Friday’s Games
Utah St. 48, North Dakota 24
Boise St. 54, UTEP 13
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming 50, N. Illinois 43
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon
Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Air Force, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|44
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|71
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|45
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|28
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|48
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|35
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 35, Holy Cross 21
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon
Merrimack at Maine, Noon
Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|20
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|0
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|89
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|47
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|16
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|78
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|59
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10
Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0
Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon
SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|52
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|22
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|30
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|13
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|14
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|7
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|37
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|24
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 35, Ohio St. 28
Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.
California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|14
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|63
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|75
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|52
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|78
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook 24, Colgate 3
Merrimack 35, Holy Cross 21
Richmond 31, Lehigh 3
Georgetown 20, Delaware St. 14
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Lehigh, Noon
Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|84
|43
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|9
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|54
|14
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|77
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|45
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|28
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10
St. Thomas (Minn.) 12, Michigan Tech 9
Morehead St. 62, Point (Ga.) 9
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.
Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|24
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|17
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|47
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|13
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|17
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|122
|10
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|24
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|34
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|38
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 41, Tennessee 34
Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0
South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
Florida 42, South Florida 20
UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon
Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon
SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon
New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon
Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|18
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|14
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|22
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|84
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|30
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|90
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 60, VMI 10
Charleston Southern 38, The Citadel 21
Furman 26, Tennessee Tech 0
Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon
VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
North Greenville at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|28
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|27
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|44
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|42
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|42
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|44
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon
Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|1
|0
|7
|6
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|41
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|75
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|38
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|0
|1
|6
|7
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|17
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|16
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|23
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|1
|17
|40
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|19
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|36
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|25
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|21
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|38
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|29
___
Friday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 49, Kansas 22
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon
Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|1
|0
|20
|10
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|3
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|16
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|56
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|40
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|19
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|0
|1
|10
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|2
|0
|81
|45
|BYU
|1
|0
|24
|16
|Liberty
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|41
|38
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|13
|58
|Uconn
|0
|2
|28
|83
|Umass
|0
|1
|7
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 38, W. Kentucky 35
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Uconn at Army, Noon
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.