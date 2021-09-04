FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 0 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 31 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 33 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 61 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 40 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 36, Boise St. 31

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19

NC State 45, South Florida 0

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35

Rutgers 61, Temple 14

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon

South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon

Morgan St. vs. Tulane at Birmingham, A.L., 1 p.m.

Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 10 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 1 0 17 10 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 31 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 1 10 17 0 1 10 17 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 45, South Florida 0

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech 17, North Carolina 10

Wake Forest 42, Old Dominion 10

Charlotte 31, Duke 28

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 51, Colgate 0

Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 7 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 35 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 17, South Dakota 14

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 24, Stanford 7

Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35

West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 33 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 42 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 86 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 40

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. 45, S. Utah 14

Thursday’s Games

Utah 40, Weber St. 17

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

Sam Houston St. 42, N. Arizona 16

E. Washington 35, UNLV 33

Arizona St. 41, S. Utah 14

Friday’s Games

Colorado 35, N. Colorado 7

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 25 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 1 18 29 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 35, Reinhardt 25

Saturday’s Games

Furman 29, NC A&T 18

Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 1 0 38 21 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 0 45 31 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 1 0 16 10 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 14 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 0 30 22 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 1 1 74 37 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 1 31 45 0 1 31 45 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 0 1 21 38 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 0 1 10 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 30, Nebraska 22

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 38, Northwestern 21

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14

Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Penn St. 16, Wisconsin 10

Rutgers 61, Temple 14

West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon

Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon

Oregon at Ohio St., Noon

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 34 24 1 0 34 24 New Hampshire 1 0 27 21 1 0 27 21 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 14 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 3 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 24 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 1 21 27 0 1 21 27 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21

Delaware 34, Maine 24

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 47, Lehigh 3

Richmond 38, Howard 14

Wofford 24, Elon 22

Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 28 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 21 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 42

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 3 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 38 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP 30, New Mexico St. 3

Wednesday’s Games

UAB 31, Jacksonville St. 0

Thursday’s Games

FIU 48, LIU Brooklyn 10

W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 31, Duke 28

Wake Forest 42, Old Dominion 10

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 38, Rice 17

Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 7 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 21 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 15 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 47

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon

Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 14 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 23, Alcorn St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 38, Howard 14

Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Morgan St. vs. Tulane at Birmingham, A.L., 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 21 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 23 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 21 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 41 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 26, E. Illinois 21

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41

Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21

Friday’s Games

Kansas 17, South Dakota 14

S. Dakota St. 42, Colorado St. 23

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 14 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 31 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 44 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 35

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 17 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 36 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 42 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0

UCLA 44, Hawaii 10

San Jose St. 45, S. Utah 14

Thursday’s Games

UCF 36, Boise St. 31

New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17

E. Washington 35, UNLV 33

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 42, Colorado St. 23

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 31, Fresno St. 24

Air Force 35, Lafayette 14

Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 23 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 48 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 35 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 69

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

FIU 48, LIU Brooklyn 10

Friday’s Games

S. Connecticut 28, CCSU 21

E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 55, St. Anselm 23

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 0 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 26 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 47 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 52 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 59

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 26, E. Illinois 21

Thursday’s Games

Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14

S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21

Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20

Murray St. 35, MVSU 0

W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 14 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 UCLA 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 10 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 17 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 44, Hawaii 10

Thursday’s Games

Utah 40, Weber St. 17

Arizona St. 41, S. Utah 14

Friday’s Games

Colorado 35, N. Colorado 7

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 24, Stanford 7

Oregon 31, Fresno St. 24

San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.

LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oregon at Ohio St., Noon

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 28 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 52 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 47

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 47, Lehigh 3

Boston College 51, Colgate 0

Holy Cross 38, Uconn 28

Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Air Force 35, Lafayette 14

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 45 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3

Saturday’s Games

VMI 45, Davidson 24

St. Andrews at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 1:10 p.m.

Union (Ky.) at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.

DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.

Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 6 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 17 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Arkansas 38, Rice 17

Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon

Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon

South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon

Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 18 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 14 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 24 Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 22 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 30 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 52 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14

Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0

Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20

Saturday’s Games

VMI 45, Davidson 24

Furman 29, NC A&T 18

Wofford 24, Elon 22

E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 27 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 44 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 36 42 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41

New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17

Saturday’s Games

West Florida 42, McNeese St. 36

Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA

N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 35

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 23 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 23, Alcorn St. 14

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. 35, MVSU 0

Saturday’s Games

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, F.L., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon

Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA

Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 19 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 14 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 43 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19

Saturday’s Games

Army 43, Georgia St. 10

Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 3 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 16 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Wednesday’s Games

UAB 31, Jacksonville St. 0

Thursday’s Games

Lamar 47, North American University 3

Sam Houston St. 42, N. Arizona 16

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 1 0 43 10 BYU 0 0 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 1 3 30 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Uconn 0 2 28 83 Umass 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0

UTEP 30, New Mexico St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 38, Uconn 28

Army 43, Georgia St. 10

Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.