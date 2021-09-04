FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|31
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|33
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|61
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|40
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|19
___
Thursday’s Games
UCF 36, Boise St. 31
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19
NC State 45, South Florida 0
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35
Rutgers 61, Temple 14
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon
South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon
Morgan St. vs. Tulane at Birmingham, A.L., 1 p.m.
Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|31
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
NC State 45, South Florida 0
Friday’s Games
Virginia Tech 17, North Carolina 10
Wake Forest 42, Old Dominion 10
Charlotte 31, Duke 28
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 51, Colgate 0
Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|35
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Kansas 17, South Dakota 14
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 24, Stanford 7
Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Houston at Houston, T.X., 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., Noon
California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|33
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|17
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|42
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|86
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|40
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. 45, S. Utah 14
Thursday’s Games
Utah 40, Weber St. 17
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
Sam Houston St. 42, N. Arizona 16
E. Washington 35, UNLV 33
Arizona St. 41, S. Utah 14
Friday’s Games
Colorado 35, N. Colorado 7
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Cent. Washington at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|25
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|29
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 35, Reinhardt 25
Saturday’s Games
Furman 29, NC A&T 18
Virginia Union at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
NC A&T at Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kennesaw St. at Georgia Tech, Noon
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|0
|45
|31
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|1
|0
|16
|10
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|61
|14
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|0
|30
|22
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|1
|1
|74
|37
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|0
|1
|31
|45
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|0
|1
|10
|16
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 38, Northwestern 21
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14
Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
Penn St. 16, Wisconsin 10
Rutgers 61, Temple 14
West Virginia at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon
Oregon at Ohio St., Noon
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon
Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|0
|34
|24
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|27
|21
|1
|0
|27
|21
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|14
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|3
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|24
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|0
|1
|21
|27
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21
Delaware 34, Maine 24
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 47, Lehigh 3
Richmond 38, Howard 14
Wofford 24, Elon 22
Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Maine at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|28
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|21
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|42
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|3
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP 30, New Mexico St. 3
Wednesday’s Games
UAB 31, Jacksonville St. 0
Thursday’s Games
FIU 48, LIU Brooklyn 10
W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21
Friday’s Games
Charlotte 31, Duke 28
Wake Forest 42, Old Dominion 10
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 38, Rice 17
Marshall at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|7
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|21
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|15
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|47
___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6
Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 47, W. Michigan 14
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, Noon
Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|14
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central 23, Alcorn St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 38, Howard 14
Towson at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Norfolk St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Morgan St. vs. Tulane at Birmingham, A.L., 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC Central at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|21
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|23
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|21
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|41
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 26, E. Illinois 21
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
Friday’s Games
Kansas 17, South Dakota 14
S. Dakota St. 42, Colorado St. 23
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Indiana St. at Northwestern, Noon
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., Noon
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Montana, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|14
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|31
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|44
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|35
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|17
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|36
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|42
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0
UCLA 44, Hawaii 10
San Jose St. 45, S. Utah 14
Thursday’s Games
UCF 36, Boise St. 31
New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17
E. Washington 35, UNLV 33
Friday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 42, Colorado St. 23
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 31, Fresno St. 24
Air Force 35, Lafayette 14
Montana St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
North Dakota at Utah St., 9 p.m.
UTEP at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Wyoming at N. Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|23
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|28
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|48
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|35
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|69
___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
FIU 48, LIU Brooklyn 10
Friday’s Games
S. Connecticut 28, CCSU 21
E. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 15
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 55, St. Anselm 23
Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at TCU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Ohio, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 3 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|20
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|0
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|26
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|47
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|52
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|59
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 26, E. Illinois 21
Thursday’s Games
Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20
Murray St. 35, MVSU 0
W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.
Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|14
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|10
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 44, Hawaii 10
Thursday’s Games
Utah 40, Weber St. 17
Arizona St. 41, S. Utah 14
Friday’s Games
Colorado 35, N. Colorado 7
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 24, Stanford 7
Oregon 31, Fresno St. 24
San Jose St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 8 p.m.
LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
Nevada at California, 10:30 p.m.
BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Oregon at Ohio St., Noon
Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.
California at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|52
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 47, Lehigh 3
Boston College 51, Colgate 0
Holy Cross 38, Uconn 28
Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
Air Force 35, Lafayette 14
Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Stony Brook at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|45
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3
Saturday’s Games
VMI 45, Davidson 24
St. Andrews at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
Butler at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
E. Illinois at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 1:10 p.m.
Union (Ky.) at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Ave Maria at Stetson, 6 p.m.
DePauw at Butler, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Drake at Montana St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|6
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|17
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Arkansas 38, Rice 17
Alabama vs. Miami at Atlanta, G.A., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Akron at Auburn, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
LSU at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisville vs. Mississippi at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Noon
Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon
South Carolina at East Carolina, Noon
Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Colorado at Denver, C.O., 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
NC State at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|18
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|14
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|24
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|22
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|30
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|52
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14
Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0
Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20
Saturday’s Games
VMI 45, Davidson 24
Furman 29, NC A&T 18
Wofford 24, Elon 22
E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
ETSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
VMI at Kent St., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Southern at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Samford at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|27
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|44
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|42
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41
New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17
Saturday’s Games
West Florida 42, McNeese St. 36
Nicholls at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA
N. Colorado at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|23
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central 23, Alcorn St. 14
Thursday’s Games
Murray St. 35, MVSU 0
Saturday’s Games
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
SC State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, F.L., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St. at Canton, O.H., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Alabama St. at Auburn, Noon
Northwestern St. at Alcorn St., TBA
Fort Valley St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Miles at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, T.N., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|19
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|14
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|43
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19
Saturday’s Games
Army 43, Georgia St. 10
Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Georgia Southern at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas State at FIU, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|3
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|16
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Wednesday’s Games
UAB 31, Jacksonville St. 0
Thursday’s Games
Lamar 47, North American University 3
Sam Houston St. 42, N. Arizona 16
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at W. Carolina, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SMU, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Lamar at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 10 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|1
|0
|43
|10
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|3
|30
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|2
|28
|83
|Umass
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. 45, Uconn 0
UTEP 30, New Mexico St. 3
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 38, Uconn 28
Army 43, Georgia St. 10
Umass at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Campbell at Liberty, 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
W. Kentucky at Army, 11:30 a.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 3 p.m.
Boston College at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Troy, 7 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.