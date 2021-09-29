Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Columbus Crew beat LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul 2-0 in Campeones Cup

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 10:42 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo’s own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup.

Jonathan Mensah scored in the 74th on a header to seal it.

Cruz Azul won LIGA MX’s Campeón de Campeones to qualify for the game.

Atlanta United beat Club America 3-2 in 2019 the last time the event was played.

