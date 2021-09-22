Blues promote Peter Chiarelli, Ken Hitchock returns

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stanley Cup-winning general manager Peter Chiarelli has been promoted to vice president of hockey operations for…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stanley Cup-winning general manager Peter Chiarelli has been promoted to vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues, who also brought back Ken Hitchcock as a coaching consultant.

Former VP of hockey operations Dave Taylor is now senior adviser to the hockey operations department. President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the changes Wednesday at the start of training camp.

Chiarelli began working for the Blues after he was fired as GM of the Edmonton Oilers in 2019. He was Boston’s GM when the Bruins won the Cup in 2010.

Hitchcock coached the Blues from 2011-17. St. Louis made the playoffs in each of his five full seasons behind the bench. Hitchcock coached Dallas to the Stanley Cup in 1999.

