Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 93 58 .616 _
Boston 86 65 .570 7
Toronto 84 66 .560
New York 84 67 .556 9
Baltimore 48 102 .320 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 65 .567 _
Cleveland 73 76 .490 11½
Detroit 73 78 .483 12½
Kansas City 69 82 .457 16½
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 89 61 .593 _
Oakland 82 68 .547 7
Seattle 81 69 .540 8
Los Angeles 72 78 .480 17
Texas 55 95 .367 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 78 70 .527 _
Philadelphia 76 74 .507 3
New York 73 77 .487 6
Miami 64 86 .427 15
Washington 61 89 .407 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 _
St. Louis 80 69 .537 10½
Cincinnati 78 73 .517 13½
Chicago 67 83 .447 24
Pittsburgh 56 94 .373 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
Arizona 48 102 .320 49

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

