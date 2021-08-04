2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 1:38 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 44 33 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 41 37 .526
Round Rock (Texas) 37 41 .474
Albuquerque (Colorado) 35 42 .455 9
El Paso (San Diego) 32 44 .421 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 48 30 .615
Tacoma (Seattle) 43 35 .551 5
Las Vegas (Oakland) 39 39 .500 9
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 36 42 .462 12
Sacramento (San Francisco) 33 45 .423 15

___

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 10

Sacramento 6,Reno 5

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 4

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 6, Reno 5

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 6

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

