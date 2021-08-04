Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 44 33 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 44 33 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 41 37 .526 3½ Round Rock (Texas) 37 41 .474 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 35 42 .455 9 El Paso (San Diego) 32 44 .421 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 48 30 .615 — Tacoma (Seattle) 43 35 .551 5 Las Vegas (Oakland) 39 39 .500 9 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 36 42 .462 12 Sacramento (San Francisco) 33 45 .423 15

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 10

Sacramento 6,Reno 5

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 4

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 6, Reno 5

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 6

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

