Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|42
|39
|.519
|4½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|38
|43
|.469
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|43
|.463
|9
|El Paso (San Diego)
|32
|47
|.405
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|41
|.494
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|38
|43
|.469
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|36
|45
|.444
|12
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 3, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 10, Reno 9, 10 innings
Sacramento 4, El Paso 2
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 2
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 12, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 6, Albuquerque 4
Tacoma 12, Reno 7
Sacramento 6, El Paso 3
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 2
|Sunday’s Games
El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
