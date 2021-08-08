Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 46 34 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 46 34 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 42 39 .519 4½ Round Rock (Texas) 38 43 .469 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 37 43 .463 9 El Paso (San Diego) 32 47 .405 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 48 33 .593 — Tacoma (Seattle) 46 35 .568 2 Las Vegas (Oakland) 40 41 .494 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 38 43 .469 10 Sacramento (San Francisco) 36 45 .444 12

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3

Albuquerque 3, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 10, Reno 9, 10 innings

Sacramento 4, El Paso 2

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 12, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 6, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 12, Reno 7

Sacramento 6, El Paso 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 2

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

